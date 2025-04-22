Texas Rangers Probables Set to Face Athletics Top Prospect in MLB Debut
The Texas Rangers will play the Athletics for the first time in Sacramento this season and their AL West rivals have a surprise for them.
Both teams were off on Monday, but while the Rangers were relaxing in Sacramento the Athletics were busy make a move — a big one.
MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos reported that the Athletics are set to call up first baseman Nick Kurtz. While he will report to the Athletics on Tuesday, Gallegos reported that the plan is to likely wait to activate him on Wednesday so the youngster can avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with the Rangers’ Patrick Corbin.
Kurtz has played just 32 professional games. He was selected No. 4 overall in last year’s MLB draft out of Wake Forest. He was signed to a $7 million bonus.
The Athletics assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas to start the season and he slashed .321/.385/.655 and leading the minor leagues with seven homers. His lifetime minor league slash is .336/.432/.689 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI.
He’ll face a Rangers rotation that is already arranged as they prepare to face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, the Triple-A home of the San Francisco Giants’ top affiliate that is serving as the Athletics’ temporary home until they move to Las Vegas.
Corbin (1-0, 3.86) will take on Athletics right-hander Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 2.61) in Tuesday’s game, which is set for 9:05 p.m. central. All three games are set for 9:05 p.m.
Corbin is coming off a terrific outing against the Los Angeles Angels last week, just a day after he was bitten on the foot by a spider. He pitched 5.1 innings, giving up five hits, one earned run and a walk. He also struck out six.
Bido won his last start against the Chicago White Sox, as he gave up five hits and one earned run in 5.1 innings. He gave up one walk but didn’t strike out anyone.
The Rangers will throw right-handers in the following two games, starting with Kumar Rocker (1-2, 6.38) against Oakland left-hander JP Sears (2-2, 3.13).
Rocker has a high ERA but he’s coming off his first Major League win last week, as he threw seven innings. He gave up five hits and three earned runs. He struck out eight and, most importantly, he didn’t walk a hitter.
Thursday’s finale pits Texas ace Jacob deGrom (0-1, 3.32) against Athletics right-hander J.T. Ginn (1-1, 3.60).
deGrom had his best outing of the season on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he threw seven innings, giving up three hits, one earned run and one walk against seven strikeouts. He did take the loss.
Ginn will make his third start of the season and lost his last outing, as he pitched 4.2 innings with four hits, three earned runs and two walks. He also struck out seven.