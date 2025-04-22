Texas Rangers' Promising Homegrown Talent Being Held Back by One Obstacle
The Texas Rangers have built a strong roster consisting of established veterans mixed with high-upside youngsters.
It is part of the reason why so many people thought they were going to bounce back in 2025 after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
So far, so good, a the Rangers are currently 13-9 and in first place in the American League West.
Their pitching staff provided some truly dominant outings to help compensate for an offense that hasn’t quite gotten on track.
Not yet close to performing at their peak, some people are wondering if that level of potential will ever be reached.
Just as the case was in 2024, injuries have played a part in Texas’s roster not being whole out of the gates in 2025.
It is the major reason why Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has them ranked No. 26 in his homegrown talent rankings, despite their potential and production to this point being deserving of a much higher spot.
“The stalled development of Evan Carter and another injury to Josh Jung keeps the Rangers from climbing any higher in these rankings, but they could move up if Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter prove capable of holding down spots in the starting rotation for the long haul,” Reuter wrote.
Wyatt Langford, the best homegrown talent on the 40-man roster, has hit the injured list both of his seasons in the Major Leagues. Starting pitcher Cody Bradford has yet to make an appearance this season after being hurt in spring training.
When they are on the field, just as the case is with Jung, who was an All-Star in 2023, the production is excellent.
Staying on the field has been the challenge, which has been the same issue Kumar Rocker has faced since becoming a professional.
The Rangers certainly aren’t lacking in the talent department when it comes to homegrown players. But there are questions about whether or not they can reach their potential given some of the early injury concerns.
Their ability to reach their respective ceilings is what will determine the level of success the franchise has.
Outside of that World Series run in 2023, this is a team that has not made the playoffs a single time since getting swept in the ALDS by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016.
Those fortunes will change, and they will shoot up the rankings, if their young players continue developing and remain healthy.