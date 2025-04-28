Texas Rangers Recently Released Reliever Lands With American League Rival
A former Texas Rangers relief pitcher has found a new home.
According to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the Baltimore Orioles have claimed left-hander Walter Pennington off waivers after the Rangers designated him for assignment last week.
Pennington cleared waivers and was released by Texas over the weekend despite posting some solid numbers in limited action for the Rangers last season.
Acquired in a deadline deal with the Kansas City Royals, Pennington made 15 appearances for Texas after starting in Triple-A following the deal.
In those 15 appearances, the 27-year-old pitched to an impressive 3.12 ERA, however, his 1.731 WHIP was an indicator that too many baserunners were being allowed despite the run limitation.
He was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the 2025 season and DFA'd after the Rangers selected the contract of minor league infielder Nick Ahmed.
Seeing Texas give up on Pennington so quickly is a little bit of a surprise given he was the return piece when the team traded away Michael Lorenzen.
Clearly, though, they did not feel the prospect of him throwing quality innings at the big league level this season was really in the cards.
Pennington figures likely to be sent to Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk, and Rangers fans will certainly keep a close eye on whether or not he can crack the big leagues this year.
Though things did not work out in Texas, the lefty is still a young player who has done some impressive things.
It would not be a surprise to see him contribute some innings to the Orioles this season.