Texas Rangers Make Surprising Move in Power Rankings After Getting Swept
A washed out weekend in the Denver took a toll on the Texas Rangers in more ways that one. Not only did the reigning World Series champions suffered their first three-game losing streak of the season, the injuries continue to pile up.
"We're officially in a funk here, that's obvious," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest on Sunday.
The latest MLB.com Power Rankings reflected the lost series against the Colorado Rockies but the surge the Rangers were on going into the weekend did lead to a slight uptick. Texas (22-20) actually moved up a spot to No. 11 this week.
We were starting to get excited about the Rangers -- who had won eight of their last 11 games -- until, uh, they went out and … got swept by the Rockies? It was a wet, miserable weekend in Denver for the defending champs, on and off the field. The pitcher injuries are getting out of hand, and Max Scherzer has been slowed again. If you’re worried, Texas fans, remember, last year was up-and-down like this for a long time, too.- MLB.com
The big concern continues to be medical, especially on the mound as pitchers Dane Dunning and Josh Sborz joined Scherzer, Nathan Eovaldi and Cody Bradford on the short-term injured list. Rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford is also on the IR and follow rookie Evan Carter hasn’t started the last three games due to a back issue.
The Seattle Mariners have leapfrogged Texas to lead the American League West but come in at No. 12 in the power rankings. The rest of the division: Oakland Athletics (24), Houston Astros (25) and Los Angeles Angels (26).
The Rangers are back home at Globe Life Field, opening a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.
