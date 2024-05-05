Texas Rangers Top Prospect Placed On Injured List, Could Be Out For A Month
The Texas Rangers could be without their young rookie outfielder for at least a month.
Wyatt Langford was placed on the injured list with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters after Sunday's 3-2 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Langford, who has played in 31 of the Rangers' 35 games in 2024, left Saturday's game in the fifth inning after the injury arose while he was running out a groundout.
Langford could be out for up to at least three weeks, depending on how fast his recovery goes.
Langford is batting .224 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, and 11 RBI. He was the No. 4 overal pick the 2023 MLB Draft in July. After blowing through the minor league system last summer, Langford made the Opening Day roster after a very successful spring training. Although he has struggled at the plate for most of his first month in the majors, he had shown flashes of speed and power the Rangers hope are a cornerstone of their offense for years to come.
The Rangers will make a corresponding move before the first game against the Athletics in Oakland on Monday. The clubs play a four-game set, including a double-header on Wednesday.
One strong candidate to replace Langford is Triple-A Round Rock center fielder Derek Hill. The former first-round pick of the Detroit Tigers is batting .337 with five homers, eight double, two triples and 11 RBI in 25 games for Round Rock. Hill, 28, has 108 MLB at-bats, the last coming for the Washington Nationals in which he batted .170 in 13 games in 2023.
