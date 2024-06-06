Oh No! Texas Rangers Slugger Corey Seager Leaves Game With Hamstring Issue
ARLINGTON — This is the way the Texas Rangers season has gone for the first two months of 2024.
Any time the club has found success or put together a few wins, a kick in the coconuts has soon followed. That has come in the form of excessive injuries to integral players or gut-wrenching losing streaks.
On Wednesday night, it happened again. Moments after Corey Seager gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with an opposite-field single to left, the two-time World Series MVP was removed from the game with an injury. As he approached first base, Seager grabbed at his left hamstring, grimaced, and slowed up.
Moments later, Seager's pinch-runner Ezequiel Duran was caught leaning and thrown out at second base to end the inning, stranding Marcus Semien at third.
Seager missed most of spring training after Jan. 30 surgery to repair a sports hernia. After a gradual start, with frequent days off, Seager had been on a tear throughout May and into June. In his past 15 games, Seager is batting .370 with eight homers and 14 RBI and 11 runs scored.
In 2023, Seager missed 31 games with left hamstring issues.
Seager, 30, led the Rangers to their first World Series championship last fall, earning World Series MVP honors for the second time. He was also named the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series MVP.
Rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford missed 20 games with a right hamstring strain before returning last week. Pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray have missed time with groin strains.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.