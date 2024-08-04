Texas Rangers Show Little Fight Against Boston Red Sox
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers lost for the seventh time in their past nine games after a five-game winning streak had many believing the club was headed for a turnaround.
A 7-2 loss Sunday to the Boston Red Sox highlighted the Rangers inconsistent offense, which was held to three hits, their fewest in the past 12 games. It's the seventh time Texas has been held to three or fewer hits in 2024.
Nathan Eovaldi was charged with five runs on seven hits and a walk over five-plus innings. Eovaldi left trailing 3-2 with two on and no outs in the sixth.
The Rangers led 2-0 after solo homers from Corey Seager and Josh Jung in the first and second innings but the Red Sox scored seven unanswered runs on 10 hits and four walks. The Rangers had one hit — Jung's double — after the second inning.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Josh Jung
About the only bright spot for the Rangers was Josh Jung, who was 2 for 3 with a homer and a double in his fifth game back from the injured list. Jung was used as the designated hitter, which was the plan during his first month back in the lineup.
2. Welcome, Walter!
Left-handed reliever Walter Pennington was put in a rough spot to make his Rangers debut. Pennington took over for Nathan Eovaldi with runners on second and third with no outs in the sixth. After falling behind Wilyer Abreu 3-0, Pennington left a slider up and Abreu burned him with a three-run homer to give Boston a 6-2 lead. Pennington walked the bases loaded but got a fly out to center hold the 6-2 lead.
3. Up Next
The Rangers open a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Neither team has announced its rotation. It's the final three games between the two team in 2024. They enter the series tied 5-5.
