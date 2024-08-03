Inside The Rangers

Spitting Image Of Mediocrity: Boston Red Sox Slug Texas Rangers In The Nose

Texas Rangers lose ground to Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners after Boston Red Sox beat them at Globe Life Field.

Stefan Stevenson

Aug 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jose Urena (54) spits water into the air before the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jose Urena (54) spits water into the air before the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers aren't just treading water, they're starting to slip under.

The Boston Red Sox had 16 hits, including six for extra-bases, to outslug Texas 11-6 Friday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (52-58) have lost three consecutive games and dropped to six games below .500. Both the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners won to push Texas to 5.5 games back in the American League West.

Three thoughts from Friday's game:

1. Spotty Spot Start For José Ureña

Jose Urena was charged with seven runs on eight hits in four-plus innings Friday against the Red Sox.
Aug 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jose Urena (54) throws during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

José Ureña stepped up to fill a rotation hole on Friday but it did not go well. The right-hander was touched for seven runs on eight hits in four-plus innings. Wilyer Abreu's two-run homer in the second gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. After Texas reclaimed a 3-2 lead after a two-run third, Boston scored four times in the fourth after starting the inning four consecutive hits. Nick Sogard's two-run single gave Boston a 6-3 lead. Jarren Duran led off the fifth with a triple to right and that was it for Ureña.

2. Corey Dialed In

Corey Seager was 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.
Aug 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager was 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBI. It's Seager second multi-homer game of the season. He also had two homers at Minnesota on May 26. Seager became the 14th shortstop in MLB history (since 1901) to record five or more seasons of at least 20 or more homers. Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is the all-time leader with 12 such seasons.

3. Up Next

Left-hander Cody Bradford could be an option to start Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Apr 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford (61) leaves the game against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have yet to announce Saturday's starter against Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck (8-7, 2.79) at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

