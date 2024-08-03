Spitting Image Of Mediocrity: Boston Red Sox Slug Texas Rangers In The Nose
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers aren't just treading water, they're starting to slip under.
The Boston Red Sox had 16 hits, including six for extra-bases, to outslug Texas 11-6 Friday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (52-58) have lost three consecutive games and dropped to six games below .500. Both the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners won to push Texas to 5.5 games back in the American League West.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Spotty Spot Start For José Ureña
José Ureña stepped up to fill a rotation hole on Friday but it did not go well. The right-hander was touched for seven runs on eight hits in four-plus innings. Wilyer Abreu's two-run homer in the second gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. After Texas reclaimed a 3-2 lead after a two-run third, Boston scored four times in the fourth after starting the inning four consecutive hits. Nick Sogard's two-run single gave Boston a 6-3 lead. Jarren Duran led off the fifth with a triple to right and that was it for Ureña.
2. Corey Dialed In
Corey Seager was 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBI. It's Seager second multi-homer game of the season. He also had two homers at Minnesota on May 26. Seager became the 14th shortstop in MLB history (since 1901) to record five or more seasons of at least 20 or more homers. Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is the all-time leader with 12 such seasons.
3. Up Next
The Rangers have yet to announce Saturday's starter against Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck (8-7, 2.79) at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
