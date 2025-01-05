Texas Rangers' Star Pitcher Could Make or Break Season, Playoff Berth
It has been a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers with plenty of players coming and going.
After winning the World Series in 2023, expectations were high for the Rangers last season. However, a plethora of injuries hampered the potential of the team, and they ended up having a disappointing campaign.
So far this offseason, Texas has made some nice moves to help set the team back up for success in 2025, but the key for them will be to stay healthy.
The Rangers should feature one of the best lineups in baseball from top to bottom, but there are some concerns about their starting rotation. However, there is talent on the unit, but it’s talent the franchise hasn’t seen much of.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently wrote about some players who could define the season for their team. For the Rangers, it was their star starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom. He highlighted the injuries that have kept him out, but also the potential he has when he’s on the mound.
“His cameo at the end of '24 (1.69 ERA over 10 2/3 innings) sets him up well for a normal offseason and a return to form in '25, and if he can stay on the hill ... well, he might just be the best pitcher in baseball. When deGrom is right, no one else is all that close. That’s a big if. But it could happen.”
deGrom was a big signing for Texas a couple of years ago from the New York Mets. When he signed with the Rangers, he was one of the best pitchers in baseball, but injuries were a concern when it came to the long-term deal.
The arm injuries ended up being a problem. He suffered an elbow injury in late April of 2023, which led to Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. He was a fixture in the clubhouse during the World Series run, but he could only watch as the franchise clinched its first title.
In the last two years, he has made just nine starts for Texas and he is now 36 years old.
However, when thinking positively, deGrom did come back and look good at the end of last season. Since the Rangers were out of playoff contention, they were able to be very patient with his return, with hopes that it would pay off.
Last campaign, the talented right-hander made three starts at the end of the year and posted a 1.69 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched. His ability to strike batters out also seemed to be there in the small sample size.
It’s certainly a substantial 'if' since deGrom hasn’t made more than 20 starts since 2019, but all signs are looking positive for him so far.
The age will certainly be a concern now as well, as father time doesn’t pause just because a player gets injured.
So far, the contract hasn’t been a good one for Texas, but that can all turn around if he can make 30 starts in 2025 and look like a star again.