Texas Rangers Star Pitcher Receives Incredibly Bold Prediction For Next Season
The Texas Rangers find themselves in an interesting spot heading into the upcoming season.
After winning the franchise's first-ever World Series title in 2023, the Rangers wound up missing the playoffs entirely this past campaign with a 78-84 record that saw them finish eight games out in the Wild Card race and 10.5 back of the Houston Astros in the AL West.
Trying to get things back on track in 2025, there's a massive X-Factor looming in the starting rotation.
Since signing a five-year, $185 million deal with Texas prior to the 2023 season, Jacob deGrom has made just nine starts.
He made six starts in the championship season, but underwent Tommy John surgery which kept him out for over 500 days. He returned in the middle of September this past season and pitched to a 1.69 ERA over 10.2 innings with 14 strikeouts over three starts.
deGrom looked like himself once again in the small sample size. Those brief innings were enough for Kennedi Landry of MLB.com to make a supremely bold prediction and say he will win the American League Cy Young award.
"It’s not that bold of a prediction. After all, when healthy, everybody knows who Jacob deGrom is and can be," Landry wrote. "If he’s anywhere close to the deGrom we all know, he could very well return to the forefront of the Cy Young race."
Him winning the Cy Young this season wouldn't just be incredible, it would be historic.
With two National League awards already to his name, he would become just the eighth pitcher in MLB history to win the prestigious honor in both leagues.
Reaching some of the greatest heights for a pitcher that was seen in recent history, deGrom has a strong argument of being the best pitcher of this generation.
His back-to-back Cy Young seasons with the New York Mets in 2018 and 2019 were some of the most dominant pitching performances of all time when he made 64 starts, threw 421 innings and posted a 2.05 ERA with an ERA+ of 190, a WHIP of 0.941, all while striking out 524 batters.
But since that 2019 campaign, deGrom has not made more than 15 starts in a season.
While he's still been extremely productive when healthy, staying on the field has been the issue.
The Rangers will certainly not be expecting a Cy Young performance from deGrom, but if he could turn back the clock and stay on the mound for a full year and deliver 25-30 quality starts, it's safe to say they'd be incredibly thrilled.