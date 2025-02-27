Texas Rangers Star Prospect Is Total Package With Gargantuan Power Potential
The Texas Rangers look to have one of the deepest lineups in baseball heading into the 2025 season.
General manager Chris Young did a good job of adding some pop to the group, acquiring Jake Burger in a trade with the Miami Marlins and signing Joc Pederson in free agency.
They are joining the likes of outfielder Adolis Garcia, who has some bold power goals for the upcoming year, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Wyatt Langford as threats to hit 20-plus home runs.
It isn’t going to happen this year out of spring training, but a player who will eventually be joining the group as an impressive power threat in his own right is top prospect Sebastian Walcott.
Signed out of the Bahamas in 2023 to an eye-popping $3.2 million deal, he has rapidly risen through the farm.
Turning just 19 years old in March, he has already reached Double-A Frisco. His short cameo was a productive one, as he recorded a slash line of .348/.375/.609 in 24 plate appearances, with one home run and three doubles.
It is easy to see why Walcott is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the game, as he is No. 17 at MLB.com with some outlets believing he will be in the mix for the No. 1 spot in 2026 should he continue his ascension at this pace.
What buoys his outlook is remarkable raw power, which is why Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com have selected him as the Rangers' best power-hitting prospect entering the year.
He has the prototypical build of a future star, being measured at 6-foot-4, possessing the frame that will produce some prodigious power numbers once his frame fills out and he starts adding strength as he grows into his body.
It will be interesting to see if he sticks at shortstop. That would certainly present the most value for him and the franchise. A player at that spot hitting 35-40 home runs annually is incredibly rare.
Walcott looks to have the athleticism to handle the job, but a move to third base or right field could be in his future given how strong of an arm he possesses as well.
Wherever he ends up on the diamond defensively, his real value to Texas will be at the plate as one of the best emerging young power hitters in the game.