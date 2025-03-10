Texas Rangers Stars Returning From Injury is Top Storyline To Watch
With spring training nearly wrapping up, there might not be a team in baseball more excited to get back on the field than the Texas Rangers.
The Rangers are heading into the 2025 campaign with plenty of reasons to be optimistic after a strong offseason and the return of a plethora of players from injury that missed time last year.
It is not easy to compete in the Majors when key players miss time, and Texas found that out first-hand last year.
Despite finishing under .500 last year, this is a franchise that still has a lot of the same faces from the team that won the World Series in 2023. Staying healthy will be key, but they might be the best team in the American League West this coming campaign.
However, there are plenty of things to watch for heading into the new season and the Rangers will be excited to show what they can do once again and bounce back.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) recently wrote about the biggest storyline for the Rangers heading into 2025. To little surprise, it was related to what held them back last year.
“The returns of players who were injured last season, from ace Jacob deGrom and lefty Cody Bradford to third baseman Josh Jung and center fielder Evan Carter," he wrote.
Considering the number of key players that missed good chunks of time last year, it was impressive that Texas was able to hover around the .500 mark. Fortunately, the team is looking healthy right now, which is more than some other contenders in the American League can say.
Of the players that missed time, the most notable is starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. The former Cy Young award winner feels like the X-factor for the Rangers heading into the season, and for good reason.
When he is on the mound, he is one of the best pitchers in the game. Unfortunately, Texas has only seen him make nine starts in two years with the team.
However, a full offseason of preparation has resulted in the best chance for deGrom in a long time to be able to pitch like he is capable of.
In the lineup, a couple of nice additions in Joc Pederson and Jake Burger will help complement a batting order that can be one of the best in baseball. Having young players like Jung and Carter stay healthy will result in the best lineup in the division and one of the best in the entire league.
Overall, health will be the top priority to watch for the Rangers heading into the year. If this team stays healthy, the sky is the limit.