Slugger Shut Down? Texas Rangers Place Corey Seager On Injured List
ARLINGTON — Corey Seager may have played his final game in 2024.
The Texas Rangers slugger was placed on the 10-day injured list with hip discomfort before Wednesday's series finale against the New York Yankees.
Seager did not play in Tuesday's game. He'll be evaluated by specialists.
Outfielder Sandro Fabian was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to take Seager's spot on the roster.
It's Seager's first IL stint this season but he missed multiple games in 2024 with various minor injuries, including a left wrist bruise in early July, and a left hamstring strain in June. Seager had hernia surgery on Jan. 30 and missed most of spring training.
"What that means in terms of timeline, and obviously the point of the season where we are, I can't really predict as to when he'll be back,” Rangers general manager Chris Young told MLB.com. “We think it's very prudent to make sure we get Corey right. He's such an important part of our team, and we want to make sure he remains healthy moving forward."
Seager leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and 74 RBI and is batting a team-high .278 with an .864 OPS. Seager earned an All-Star spot for the third consecutive season with Texas in July.
He became the first left-hitting shortstop to reach 200 career homers and the 15th primary shortstop in MLB history to reach the milestone. Seager was tied for third in the league with 11 homers in August.
Seager has an MLB-high 13 first-pitch homers in 2024. It's the second-most by a Rangers batter behind Juan González's 15 in 1996.
Fabian, 26, is slashing .270/.343/.462/.805 with 17 homers, 31 doubles, and 81 RBI in 116 games at Round Rock. Fabian has spent nine seasons in the minor leagues with the San Francisco (2015-21) and Texas (2022-24) and is seeking his MLB debut.
Fabian is batting .265 with 104 homers and 479 RBI in 819 minor league games. The Dominican Republic native signed with the Giants as a non-drafted free agent in 2014.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.