Texas Rangers Top Prospect Kumar Rocker Making MLB Debut Thursday Against Seattle Mariners
The Texas Rangers are wasting no time.
And the Rangers rotation could have a whole new look by the end of the week.
Kumar Rocker will make his MLB debut when he starts the Rangers' series opener against the Seattle Mariners at 8:40 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Park.
Rocker, 24, has dominated batters in the minor leagues this summer after returning from May 2023 Tommy John surgery. He is 0-1 with a 1.96 ERA over 10 appearances, including nine starts between three Rangers affiliates.
Rocker was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. He'll join his former Commodores teammate Jack Leiter in the Rangers rotation. Leiter was the No. 2 overall pick in 2021.
Rocker has a 0.791 WHIP and .181/.209/.278/.487 opponent slash line with 55 strikeouts and five walks in 2024. He's averaging 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings in the minors. His rapid rise has resulted in him being named the No. 30 prospect by Baseball America.
Rocker returned to the mound on July 5 with the Arizona Rookie League Rangers.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Rocker is a different pitcher than the one he saw in Rocker's first spring training in 2023. Rocker injured his elbow six starts in for High-A Hickory at the end of April 2023, about the same time that Rangers ace Jacob deGrom suffered the same injury. deGrom had Tommy John surgery in early June 2023.
deGrom is also expected to make his first MLB start for the Rangers in Seattle this weekend. Max Scherzer, who has been battling arm fatigue, could also return against the Mariners. Both deGrom and Scherzer made successful rehab starts in the minors on Saturday.
Rocker, who turns 25 in November, had ligament replacement surgery performed by Rangers Team Physician Dr. Keith Meister on May 22, 2023.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.