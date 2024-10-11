Texas Rangers Third Baseman Josh Jung Has Second Surgery on Fractured Right Wrist
Josh Jung had a second surgery on his right wrist on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
The Texas Rangers announced Friday that Jung had ECU tendon release surgery performed by Dr. Steven Shin.
Extensor carpi ulnaris, or ECU, tendon release surgery is a procedure that repairs tendonitis, or other conditions that cause wrist pain, according to WebMD. Typically, a small incision is made in the wrist, the affected tendon is located, and is either transferred closer to the forearm or removed.
"After evaluating multiple medical opinions regarding the lingering issue with his wrist, it was collectively decided that Josh should have the release surgery now to ensure that he can have a normal offseason and be fully ready for Spring Training," Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said in a release. "There was a lot of uncertainty with the other options and this will give us clarity on his timeline. Following a recovery period of three to four weeks, Josh will be able to begin regaining strength in the wrist and start his regular offseason activity."
Jung, 26, played in 46 games after his wrist was fractured by a pitch in the fourth game of the season.
His attempt to return ahead of schedule in June, including playing in four rehab games with Triple-A Round Rock, proved too painful and his return to the club was delayed until July 29.
Even then, however, the pain in his wrist flared up again three weeks later and the club finally sidelined him for the final 10 games. The 2023 All-Star batted .264 with seven home runs, five doubles, and 16 RBI. In the fourth games before his wrist was fractured in the ninth inning in Tampa Bay on April 1, he was batting .412 with two homers, a double, a triple, and six RBI.
