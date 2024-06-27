Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers will be in Baltimore for the next four days starting Thursday to face the Orioles. But the team they vanquished in last year’s American League Division Series is the least of the Rangers’ problems right now.
Texas (37-43) squandered all of the momentum it built at home last week with a four-game winning streak, including a sweep of the Kansas City Royals. The Rangers went to Milwaukee and was swept, falling in extra innings on Wednesday.
Leading up to the finale, the Rangers made a flurry of moves, including sending utility player Ezequiel Duran to Triple-A Round Rock to get him more at-bats and get him out of an offensive funk.
General manager Chris Young, who was on the trip, told reporters that “It’s time for us to get going.”
He has a point. The Rangers will pass the season’s midway point while in Baltimore and they enter this series six games under-.500 and 7.5 games back in the AL West. Plus, their rivals, the Houston Astros, are one of the hottest teams in baseball and just got back to .500 for the first time this season.
Third baseman Josh Jung isn’t ready to be activated but the good news is that he’s experienced no setback with the broken wrist. He’s just working out soreness. For now, Max Scherzer is expected to start on Friday on regular rest. He threw a bullpen on Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Baltimore (50-30) has one of the best young cores in baseball, led by shortstop Gunnar Henderson. The Orioles don’t look like the team that the Rangers swept, 3-0, in last year’s ALDS. They look better.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Orioles
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Md.
Thursday’s Game
Time: 5:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (3-3, 3.03)
Baltimore Orioles: RHP Corbin Burnes (8-3, 2.35)
Friday’s Game
Time: 6:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (1-0, 0.00)
Baltimore Orioles: RHP Albert Suárez (3-2, 2.70)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 6:15 p.m. CT
Television: Fox. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.04)
Baltimore Orioles: LHP Cade Povich (0-2, 4.15)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 6:10 p.m. CT
Television: ESPN. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (2-9, 4.17)
Baltimore Orioles: LHP Cole Irvin (6-4, 3.74)
Next Homestand
July 2-4: vs. San Diego Padres
July 5-7: vs. Tampa Bay Rays