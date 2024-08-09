Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers start a six-game road trip on Friday when they head to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees.
After that, the Rangers will head to Boston for three games against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. When the trip is done, Texas (54-61) hopes it is a little bit closer to the top of the American League West.
The Rangers are 5.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the division. The Houston Astros — who took two out of three from the Rangers earlier this week — are just a half-game back. Right now, winning the division is essential for all three teams. Seattle is 4.5 games behind the final AL Wild Card spot.
Whoever wins the division goes to the postseason. The rest, most likely, stay home.
The few strings the Rangers pulled at the trade deadline have had little impact so far. Texas did get starting pitcher Tyler Mahle back this week and Jacob deGrom is getting closer to a rehab assignment. As for the offense, well it remains hit-and-miss, as it has since May.
But, on Thursday, the Rangers made the traditional visit to the White House to visit the president and celebrate their World Series title from a season ago.
At this rate, the Rangers will have to do something epic to position themselves for a repeat.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees: How To Watch, Listen, Matchups
Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York
Friday’s Game
Time: 6:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (3-0, 3.96)
New York Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 12:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (8-5, 3.62)
New York Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.09)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 12:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-11, 3.98)
St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Marcus Stroman (7-6, 4.10)
Remaining Series in August
Aug. 12-14: at Boston
Aug. 15-18: vs. Minnesota
Aug. 19-21: vs. Pittsburgh
Aug. 23-25: at Cleveland
Aug. 27-29: at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: vs. Oakland