Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Preview, How To Watch
The Texas Rangers are six games under .500 but they’re putting together an exciting rotation for this weekend’s series with the Seattle Mariners.
The Rangers (70-76) were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in a two-game series that ended on Wednesday. But, before they left for Seattle a new starting pitcher joined them on the road — Kumar Rocker.
The 2022 first-round pick will make his Major League debut on Thursday. The Rangers, initially, were not keen on bringing him up this season, in spite of his meteoric rise through the system after Tommy John surgery last year. But, his performance has changed their minds.
But that isn’t all. The Rangers will start right-hander Jacob deGrom for the first time on Friday against Seattle (74-72). He has been out since May 2023 with an elbow issue that led to his second Tommy John surgery last year. He signed a five-year pact with Texas before the 2023 season but wasn’t able to pitch during the postseason.
As a bonus, Max Scherzer is back, too. The 40-year-old right-hander will start on Saturday now that he is pain-free from the nerve issue that set him back last month. This has basically been a lost year for Scherzer, who started the season on the injured list after surgery for a herniated disc.
If nothing else, Rangers fans will get a glimpse of what could have been in the rotation this season — and, in the case of Rocker and deGrom, what could be next season.
Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: How To Watch, Stream
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
Thursday’s Game
Time: 8:40 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Kumar Rocker (MLB Debut)
Seattle Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18)
Friday’s Game
Time: 9:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (2024 season debut)
Seattle Mariners: TBA
Saturday’s Game
Time: 8:40 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.89)
Seattle Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.15)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 3:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Seattle Mariners: RHP George Kirby (11-11, 3.77)
Remaining Series in Season
Sept. 17-19: vs. Toronto
Sept. 20-22: vs. Seattle
Sept. 24-26: at Oakland
Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels