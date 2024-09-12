Bashed! Arizona Diamondbacks Belt 5 Homers, Seven Doubles To Sweep Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers took it on the chin for the second consecutive day in the Arizona desert.
The Arizona Diamondbacks swept the two-game series with a 14-4 win, jumping all over starter Cody Bradford, scoring eight runs on nine hits, including three home runs, two doubles, and a triple in Bradford's 3 2/3 innings, which is tied for his shortest start this season.
The D-Backs had 16 hits, including five home runs, seven doubles, and a triple, and built leads of 5-0 after two innings and 8-2 after four.
Chase Anderson didn't fare much better than Bradford. After taking over for the final out in the fourth, Anderson was charged with four runs on four hits, including three doubles and a homer, and a walk in 2 1/3 innings. Adrian Del Castillo's three-run homer in the fifth against Anderson gave Arizona an 11-4 lead.
Marcus Semien, Wyatt Langford, and Adolis García each had two hits to make up six of Texas' nine hits in the game. Semien added a solo homer in the third and Garcia had an RBI double in the fifth that scored Semien. The Rangers were 3 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.
Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:
1. Runs, Runs, Runs
The Rangers allowed 14 or more runs for the third time this season and first since allowing 14 runs on June 17 against the Mets. Texas allowed a season high 15 runs at Dodgers Stadium on June 11. Texas pitching allowed 16 or more hits for the fifth time, and first since allowing 16 hits to Oakland on Sept. 1.
2. Hello, Old Friend
Former Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who played pivotal role in the club's 2023 World Series championship, pitched three scoreless innings and earned his first save of 2024,
3. Up Next
Rangers top-rated prospect right-hander Kumar Rocker makes his MLB debut in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners and right-hander Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18) at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.