Bashed! Arizona Diamondbacks Belt 5 Homers, Seven Doubles To Sweep Texas Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks collected 16 hits, including five home runs, seven doubles, and a triple in a blowout win over the Texas Rangers.

Stefan Stevenson

Sep 11, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk (15) celebrates with Corbin Carroll (7) after hitting a two-run home run and 200th of his career against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers took it on the chin for the second consecutive day in the Arizona desert.

The Arizona Diamondbacks swept the two-game series with a 14-4 win, jumping all over starter Cody Bradford, scoring eight runs on nine hits, including three home runs, two doubles, and a triple in Bradford's 3 2/3 innings, which is tied for his shortest start this season.

The D-Backs had 16 hits, including five home runs, seven doubles, and a triple, and built leads of 5-0 after two innings and 8-2 after four.

Chase Anderson didn't fare much better than Bradford. After taking over for the final out in the fourth, Anderson was charged with four runs on four hits, including three doubles and a homer, and a walk in 2 1/3 innings. Adrian Del Castillo's three-run homer in the fifth against Anderson gave Arizona an 11-4 lead.


Marcus Semien, Wyatt Langford, and Adolis García each had two hits to make up six of Texas' nine hits in the game. Semien added a solo homer in the third and Garcia had an RBI double in the fifth that scored Semien. The Rangers were 3 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:

1. Runs, Runs, Runs

Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte celebrates a double as Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien receives a throw.
The Rangers allowed 14 or more runs for the third time this season and first since allowing 14 runs on June 17 against the Mets. Texas allowed a season high 15 runs at Dodgers Stadium on June 11. Texas pitching allowed 16 or more hits for the fifth time, and first since allowing 16 hits to Oakland on Sept. 1.

2. Hello, Old Friend

Former Texas Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery threw three scoreless innings against his old team on Wednesday.
Former Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who played pivotal role in the club's 2023 World Series championship, pitched three scoreless innings and earned his first save of 2024,

3. Up Next

Kumar Rocker makes his MLB debut in a start for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
Rangers top-rated prospect right-hander Kumar Rocker makes his MLB debut in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners and right-hander Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18) at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

