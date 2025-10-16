This Former First Round Draft Pick Is Off to Great Start in AFL

The Surprise Saguaros won 6-2 and move to 4-1.



Malcolm Moore finished 2-for-3 with 3 RBI.



Kolton Curtis: 1 IP // 0 R // 2 BB // 1 SO

— 19/10 strikes



Emiliano Teodo: 1 IP // 1 ER // 0 H // 3 BB // 1 SO // 2 WP — 26/11 strikes