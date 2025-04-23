This Texas Rangers Reliever Making Biggest Impact Among Newcomers
There was definitely plenty of consternation among Texas Rangers fans, as well as second-guessing by baseball insiders, when the club decided not to pursue All-Star closer Kirby Yates this offseason.
After all, Yates was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise frustrating 2024 season. Contending teams need quality pitchers who have the right mindset to handle high-leverage situations late in games, and Yates proved to be up for the challenge.
So when the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers swooped in with a one-year deal for a mere $13 million, it appeared the Rangers were letting Yates walk without putting up much of a fight.
Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young had other ideas. The bullpen underwent a complete overhaul, with the Yates’ role being replaced by an unlikely candidate — Luke Jackson.
The right-hander was mentioned by MLB.com as the newcomer who’s made the biggest impact on the Rangers so far this season.
He wasn't the only reliever the Rangers signed in the offseason. In fact, most of last season's bullpen is gone. Before the season, Young believed that either Chris Martin or Robert Garcia, the latter acquired for former first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, would get the bulk of the work in the ninth inning.
Instead, it's been Jackson, who like most of the bullpen didn't have many career saves going into the season. But, he's converted each of his first six save chances. Plus, he hasn't given up a run since he allowed three runs on opening day.
Jackson began his MLB career with Texas, but took a long detour before returning to Arlington. He spent seven years in the National League, parts of six seasons with the Atlanta Braves over two stints and less than two with the San Francisco Giants.
Jackson, 33, signed during the offseason for one year in mid-February and has proven to be a steal in the early going. In addition to leading the club in saves, he sports a 3.38 ERA and has gone 7.2 innings without giving up a run. Opponents are hitting just .226 against him.
The Rangers are hopeful Jackson has regained the form he once had in Atlanta. He had 31 holds in 2021 and 18 saves in 2019 – both career highs. His six saves so far are already the second-highest total of his career.
The American League West-leading Rangers (13-9) opened a road trip at the division rival Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.