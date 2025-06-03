Three Intriguing Rangers Minor League Prospects to Watch This Summer
The Texas Rangers are heading into June with a solid head of steam in their minor league system.
After last week, two players were named to either player of the week honors in their respective league, while another pitcher is making waves in the lower rungs of the system as a Top 30 prospect.
With June upon us, here are three Texas Rangers prospects to watch this month.
RHP David Davalillo
The 22-year-old right-hander was an international signee out of Venezuela in 2021 — but not by the Rangers. The New York Mets signed him. Less than a year later. Davalillo was back on the market and the Rangers snapped him up.
He is building on his breakthrough season a year ago at High-A Spartanburg, where he is 4-0 with a 1.02 ERA in nine starts, with 61 strikeouts and nine walks in 44.1 innings.
Davalillo is No. 29 on the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects list per MLB Pipeline. At this rate, he’ll find his way to Double-A Frisco sometime this season.
OF Luis Mieses
Mieses was just named the Texas League player of the week while at Frisco last week.
Last week he recorded an extra base hit in five of the six games he played and batted .364 in those games, with three home runs, four doubles and six RBI. He also walked four times against four strikeouts. He helped the RoughRiders win their series with Amarillo with a 5-1 record and pushed Frisco to a 31-19 record to lead the Texas League.
The 25-year-old left-handed hitter has slashed .284/.353/.525 with an .878 OPS with eight home runs, a triple, eight doubles and 28 RBI in 41 games going into this week. Among Texas League hitters he is second in slugging percentage and tied for sixth in OPS. He is not among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects.
OF/1B Kleimer Lemos
The 20-year-old Dominican Republic native was named the Arizona Complex League player of the week after he batted .444 with two home runs, one triple, one double and eight RBI, finishing the week with a 1.418 OPS. In five games, he had the second-most total bases (17), along with second in slugging percentage and third place in OPS in the ACL.
In the ACL, he is batting .307 with three home runs, a triple, seven doubles and 20 RBI with a .905 OPS in 20 games. His 20 RBI is tied for most in the ACL. He is not among the Rangers Top 30 prospects.