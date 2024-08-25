Thrown Away! Texas Rangers Defense Fails Them As Cleveland Guardians Pin Another Series Loss On Defending Champs
The Texas Rangers offense has been a problem all season. Their defense, however, has been one of the best in the Majors, just like last season.
But two throwing errors by pitchers doomed Texas in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
After a leadoff walk in the first, Cody Bradford's throwing error set up an RBI sacrifice fly that tied it at 1-1. In the seventh, with the Guardians leading 2-1, Jose Leclerc's errant throw to first on a pick-off attempt allowed Jhonkensy Noel to score easily from third.
Bradford pitched well in his fifth start since returning from the injured list. He was charged with two runs (one earned) on the three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Hits Hard To Come By
The Rangers were held to four hits and two walks. It's the 16th time Texas has been held to four or fewer hits in 2024. They're 2-14 in those games. They had four or fewer hits in 16 games in 2023.
2. Corey Seager Closes In On 200
Corey Seager homered in the eighth to pull the Rangers to within 3-2. It's his 29th homer in 2024 and the 199th of his career. According to Stathead, Seager will be the 15th shortstop (minimum of 50% of games played at short) in MLB history to record 200 or more homers. The only active players on the list are the Mets' Francisco Lindor (242) and Marcus Semien (233), who has played shortstop in 813 of 1,477 games in his career. Seager will be the first left-hitting shortstop to reach 200 or more homers, excluding switch-hitters.
3. Up Next
Texas is off Monday before starting a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Left-hander Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.04) faces White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64) in the opener.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.