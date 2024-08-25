Inside The Rangers

Thrown Away! Texas Rangers Defense Fails Them As Cleveland Guardians Pin Another Series Loss On Defending Champs

Two throwing errors by Texas Rangers pitchers figured prominently and the offense sputters again against the Cleveland Guardians.

Aug 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) steals third base during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) steals third base during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Rangers offense has been a problem all season. Their defense, however, has been one of the best in the Majors, just like last season.

But two throwing errors by pitchers doomed Texas in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

After a leadoff walk in the first, Cody Bradford's throwing error set up an RBI sacrifice fly that tied it at 1-1. In the seventh, with the Guardians leading 2-1, Jose Leclerc's errant throw to first on a pick-off attempt allowed Jhonkensy Noel to score easily from third.

Bradford pitched well in his fifth start since returning from the injured list. He was charged with two runs (one earned) on the three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Three thoughts from Sunday's game:

1. Hits Hard To Come By

Aug 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Josh Jung (6) rounds third base en route to scoring during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers were held to four hits and two walks. It's the 16th time Texas has been held to four or fewer hits in 2024. They're 2-14 in those games. They had four or fewer hits in 16 games in 2023.

2. Corey Seager Closes In On 200

Aug 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager homered in the eighth to pull the Rangers to within 3-2. It's his 29th homer in 2024 and the 199th of his career. According to Stathead, Seager will be the 15th shortstop (minimum of 50% of games played at short) in MLB history to record 200 or more homers. The only active players on the list are the Mets' Francisco Lindor (242) and Marcus Semien (233), who has played shortstop in 813 of 1,477 games in his career. Seager will be the first left-hitting shortstop to reach 200 or more homers, excluding switch-hitters.

3. Up Next

Aug 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is off Monday before starting a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Left-hander Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.04) faces White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64) in the opener.

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

