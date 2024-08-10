Split Decision! Texas Rangers Offense Wakes Up For Game 2 In Doubleheader Against New York Yankees
Saturday's doubleheader was a good microcosm of the Texas Rangers offense in 2024.
After being held to five hits and shutout 8-0 in the Game 1 against the New York Yankees, the Rangers offense came alive with a 16-hit attack in a 9-4 Game 2 win at Yankee Stadium.
Consistently inconsistent.
The Rangers scored five runs in the sixth, including a three-run homer by Corey Seager, to take a 6-1 lead. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole held Texas to a run on six hits and two walks and struck out 10 over 5 1/3 innings. Ranger starter Cody Bradford held the Yankees to a run on five hits and struck out seven in five innings. Texas added three more in the seventh, including Leody Taveras' two-run double.
Six Rangers had multi-hit games in Game 2, including Adolis García, who two hits in Game 1 and three hits in Game 2.
The Rangers were shutout for the sixth time in the opener.
Carlos Rodón held the Rangers scoreless on three hits over 5 2/3 innings. The Rangers were held to five hits. Four of them came from Josh Jung and García, who each had two. The rest of the Rangers lineup was 1 for 24. Robbie Grossman had the other hit. Three of the Rangers' hits, including the lone extra-base hit, a double by García, came in the final four innings after Texas trailed 7-0.
Three thoughts from Saturday's doubleheader:
1. Corey Seager Joins Select Group
Corey Seager hit his 25th homer in the sixth inning of Game 2. It's Seager's fourth career season with 25 or more homers and third consecutive season since joining the Rangers. He's the fourth player in Texas history to hit 25 or more homers in each of his first three seasons with the club.
Alex Rodriguez (52/57/47): 2001-03
Mark Teixeira (26/38/43): 2003-05
Adrián Beltré (32/36/30): 2011-13
Corey Seager (33/33/25): 2022-24
2. Nathan Eovaldi Exits Early
Nathan Eovaldi's Game 1 started lasted only three innings. Eovaldi threw 81 pitches and was taken out because of right side tightness, according to MLB.com. Eovaldi allowed three runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out four. Eovaldi dropped to 8-6 with the loss.
3. Up Next
Rangers lefty Andrew Heaney (4-11, 3.98) faces right-hander Marcus Stroman (7-6, 4.10) in the series finale at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.