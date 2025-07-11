Was Series Against Angels the Turning Point for Rangers on Offense?
When are the real Texas Rangers going to show up?
That's been the question asked by the baseball world throughout the season as everyone shockingly watched one of the most loaded lineups on paper struggle to produce runs.
But the Rangers, who are weighing the decision to become sellers or not, showed some lines of offensive life during their series against the Los Angeles Angels, scoring 37 runs across four games.
More News: Rangers Must Address Clear Weakness Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
In fact, Texas has been putting numbers up on the board as of late, scoring the third-most runs in the league during the last 15 days.
So are the Rangers back on offense?
That's the million dollar question that is difficult to answer.
"Um, I think we're playing good baseball and we're trying to keep it up," Corey Seager said, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).
It's understandable why fans are hesitant to get fully bought in based on Texas reverting back to their underwhelming selves throughout the year after it seemed like they had turned a corner. But to hear someone like Seager not fully give a vote of confidence, that suggests there's still some questions remaining in their own clubhouse.
More News: Rangers a Great Fit for Braves Star Slugger Debuting on MLB Trade Deadline Big Board
Perhaps that has to do with what took place against the Angels.
Despite scoring 37 runs, their second-most in a four-game span this season, they could only split this set against their division rivals after suffering another walk-off loss in the opener and then blowing a late lead in the third contest.
Consistency -- or the lack thereof -- has been the theme for this Rangers group all year.
That's why it's hard to firmly state they have found the answer at the plate, because they could easily turn around and go ice-cold during their upcoming series against the Houston Astros before the All-Star break.
More News: Rangers Injured Starter Looks Sharp in First Rehab Start of Recovery
However, manager Bruce Bochy liked what he saw in Los Angeles.
"This is more who we think they are. I've said these guys are going to come around. They're too good not to, and that's what happened here in this series," the stated.
They have a chance to prove that against one of the best teams in the American League over their next three games.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.