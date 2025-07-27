Watch: Rangers Marcus Semien Appears to Avoid Injury After Scary Hit By Pitch
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have been heating up lately and Marcus Semien has been a big reason why.
That’s what made what happened in the third inning all the more terrifying for the veteran second baseman.
Semien was in the batter’s box against Atlanta starter Grant Holmes. With Corey Seager at first base and the Rangers and Braves tied at 2-2, Semien was just looking to move Seager to second base, at minimum.
Instead, Semien found himself on the receiving end of a 95 mph fastball from Holmes. The pitcher clearly got away from him and there appeared to be no intent to actually hit Semien. But it led to a scary moment during the game.
Semien remained on the ground for a few minutes as he was looked at by the team trainer, Matt Lucero. Manager Bruce Bochy and third base coach Tony Beasley also came over.
The replay of the pitch seemed to show that the ball hit Semien’s helmet flap first, absorbing much of the speed of the pitch. The ball did glance off of the flap and appeared to hit his left cheekbone.
That was all but confirmed when Semien sat up and rubbed the cheekbone.
A few minutes after he was hit, he stood up, put on his helmet and walked over to first base with Lucero and Bochy. Semien remained in the game, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored when Adolis Garcia drove in two runs with a single.
After the inning ended, Semien picked up his glove and hat and headed out to second base for the fourth inning.
