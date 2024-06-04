Are Texas Rangers Batters Too Picky With Two Strikes?
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers don't strike out a whole lot.
In fact, only six teams have struck out fewer times in 2024 than the Rangers, even after they struck out 10 times in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Seven of their 10 strikeouts on Monday, they were caught looking on Strike 3. Of the seven strikeouts, twice Strike 3 came on pitches out of the zone, according to the MLB pitch tracker. Robbie Grossman took Strike 3 on a pitch above the zone to end the fifth inning (and stranded two runners), and Leody Taveras was called out on the 10th pitch of his at-bat that the tracker showed was several inches below the zone. Taveras fouled off three earlier pitches that were also out of the one but closer.
Even the Rangers' best hitters were susceptible on Monday. Free-swinging Marcus Semien and Corey Seager followed Taveras with strikeouts looking in the inning.
"There are good calls and bad calls that go both ways," Rangers associate manager Will Venable said. "That certainly wasn't the reason we lost the game. It's just one of those things. It's a tough job back there, and our guys did a good job grinding."
Although the Rangers don't strike out a ton, when they do, they strike out looking an MLB-high 29.5% of the time.
Of the Rangers 465 strikeouts, they were caught looking 137 times. The Minnesota Twins have struck 504 times, including 149 times looking (also 29.5%).
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.