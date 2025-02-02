Where Remaining Texas Rangers Free Agents Could Sign Before Spring Training
The Texas Rangers retained just one of their Major League free agents this offseason, signing pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a three-year, $75 million deal.
Texas was wise to lock him in, given his durability and track record. Other free agents have found deals elsewhere.
But there are six Rangers players that were free agents or became free agents at some point during the offseason that are still out there. What are the chances of them returning to Texas? Or signing elsewhere? Here’s a look at the Major League free agents that are left.
Andrew Heaney, SP
The “Hean Dog’s” greatest contribution during his two seasons with Texas was reviving Creed’s career. Who knew he had that kind of power? But, seriously, his best asset was taking the ball every fifth day (he didn’t miss a start) and being willing to do whatever was asked. He finished with a 15-20 record with a 4.22 ERA in two seasons.
Chances of returning to Texas: None.
Where to Next: He’s about to turn 34 and he’s closing in on 10 years of service time, which means full MLB benefits. He’s been primarily a west coast guy during his career. A team with questions at No. 4 or No. 5 starter, like the Giants, for example, would be a good fit.
David Robertson, RP
Robertson is about to turn 40, but he’s still effective. He went 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA last season, saved two games and worked as the primary right-handed set-up man for closer Kirby Yates.
Chances of returning to Texas: None.
Where to Next: A team that needs one more high-leverage set-up man, which leaves a considerable roster of options. Robertson is well-traveled, so contenders that have employed him before, like the Yankees and Phillies, spring to mind.
Andrew Chafin, RP
Acquired at the trade deadline, Chafin pitched in 21 games, went 1-1 and saw his ERA balloon to 4.19. He was a low risk move in case the Rangers worked back into contention.
Chances of returning to Texas: None.
Where to Next: This will be his age 35 season and he’s never won a World Series. He’ll likely gravitate toward a team with a chance. Cleveland might be an option for the Kettering, Ohio, native.
OF Travis Jankowski
The outfielder Buck Showalter called “the best fourth outfielder in baseball” last season batted just .200 in 104 games. But, in 2023, he batted .263 in 107 games. His defense is well above-average and he doesn’t need to start every day to be effective.
Chances of returning to Texas: Low. If he’s still available after spring training begins, keep an eye on him, especially if the Rangers opt to trade Leody Taveras.
Where to Next: If not the Rangers, a team like Washington, which has a young outfield and could use a player of Jankowski’s experience, would be a great landing spot.
P José Ureña
The Rangers loved his flexibility to pitch as a starter or a long reliever. He went 5-8 with a 3.80 ERA in 33 games (nine starts) with a save and 70 strikeouts in 109 innings.
Chances of returning to Texas: Low. It’s a little surprising he’s still out there, given the 33-year-old’s flexibility. If pitching injuries are an issue early in camp, keep an eye on him.
Where to Next: He still has plenty in the tank. He’s mostly been a starter. He could be a No. 5 starter in just about any rotation. Teams with questions at No. 5 include the Chicago Cubs and the Giants.
RP Chase Anderson
It’s likely Rangers fans didn’t even know Texas had the veteran right-hander. He pitched in two games in early September and was designated for assignment. But, technically, he’s a Rangers free agent.
Chances of returning to Texas: None.
Where to Next: Anderson has played for nine MLB teams and is hitting his age 37 season. He’s primarily been a starter, but he’s at the point in his career where he should take a spring training invite in the best situation.