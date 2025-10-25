Which Rangers Star Should be Considered Top Offensive Producer in 2025?
The Texas Rangers were one of the most offensively challenged teams in the Majors. But they did have a few players that produced at the plate.
Finding a way to determine which was the best offensive player leads one to examine the seasons of two players — shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Wyatt Langford. Both handled injuries throughout the year.
Seager dealt with injuries for the second straight season. He injured his hamstring in late April while running the bases in Sacramento. He came back after the minimum 10 days but went back on the IL in mid-May with the same injury. He also missed the final month of the season after he had an emergency appendectomy.
Langford dealt with persistent oblique injuries in 2025, as he went on the IL three different times with the injury, including one that ended his season.
The pair were the best two hitters in the order. But which one was the team’s offensive MVP?
Comparing Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford
Seager only played in 102 games, but even with the time spent on the injured list he produced. He slashed .271/.373/.487 with an .860 OPS with 21 home runs, 50 RBI, 19 doubles, 61 runs, and three stolen bases. Even at that, Seager had the best batting average and wins above replacement (6.1) on the team. It’s not hard to extrapolate the numbers had he not missed two months with injuries. He would have likely hit 30 home runs for the fourth straight season.
He also had one of his best defensive seasons and it led to him being named a Gold Glove finalist in the American League. He had a .988 fielding percentage with just four errors. He was tied for the team lead in defensive runs saved with 16.
Langford slashed .241/.344/.431 with a .775 OPS including 22 home runs, 62 RBI, 25 doubles, one triple, 73 runs and 22 stolen bases. He was second on the team in WAR at 5.6. He led the team in plate appearances (573), runs (73), home runs (22), stolen bases (22), walks (74) and strikeouts (151). He finished in the top three in most of the other significant offensive categories.
Like Seager, Langford is up for a Gold Glove after he finished with a .994 fielding percentage and was only charged with two errors. Langford also had 16 DRS, 12 of which were at his left field position and another four at center field.
Both had productive seasons offensively. Neither translated into team success, as the Rangers went 81-81 and finished third in the AL West. But, based on the numbers, Langford would get the honor by a nose, based on his consistency, which included leading the team in several categories and being in the Top 3 in the others.