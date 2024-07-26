Who's Buying In AL West? Report Says Texas Rangers Top Rivals Are 'Buyers' As Trade Deadline Nears
Is it time for the Texas Rangers to consider selling? Maybe not, with their five-game winning streak heading into a three-game set against the last-place Toronto Blue Jays.
One publication, however, believes the two teams ahead of them in the American League West will spend over the next week before MLB's Tuesday trade deadline.
In the latest from MLB.com, both the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are expected to be "buyers" before the trade window closes. The Astros currently have a one-game lead over the Mariners after the two clubs pulled a 180 from the month of June in win-loss record.
Meanwhile, the Rangers, who secured a four-game series sweep over the Chicago White Sox, remain 2.5 games back in the division and a game under .500 heading into the weekend in Toronto.
MLB.com listed first base as a position the Astros could target following the release of former AL MVP Jose Abreu. Detroit's Mark Canha, Miami's Josh Bell and the Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn are among the options. They suggested big-time bats like the Mets' Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays' Vlad Guerrero Jr.
The asking price? Outside of Top 100 prospect Jacob Melton, Houston likely would have to part ways with someone currently on the active roster.
To make a deal for something other than a rental arm could require the Astros to be willing to part with a young Major Leaguer like starter Spencer Arrighetti or outfielder/first baseman Joey Loperfido- MLB.com
Seattle, which is 10-20 since sweeping the Rangers in mid-June, might need to go all-in if it hopes to wrestle for the division title. After placing former All-Star first baseman Ty France on waivers, the Mainers could enter the Guerrero sweepstakes if the Blue Jays make him available.
That might not be enough with JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez now on the injured list, so keep an eye out for sluggers such as Miami's Jazz Chisolm and Oakland's Brent Rooker. Seattle has an overall decent farm system, so it could part ways with one of its top prospects for a rental.
Emerson Hancock might have more value to other organizations than to the M’s, where he’s blocked in the rotation. To make a big-impact move might require dealing their No. 2 prospect Harry Ford, whose path to catching in the big leagues is complicated by the presence of Cal Raleigh.- MLB.com
Where does this leave the Rangers? If Houston buys early, Texas might fold. Should they stand pat and wait until the final hour, the Rangers could do the same.
Texas isn't out of the hunt just yet. Even if the Rangers can't surge to the top of the division standings, they're only five games out of a wild card spot.
Third baseman Josh Jung will begin his rehab assignment Friday at Double-A Frisco. Outfielder Evan Carter shouldn't be too far behind. Although not perfect, Dane Dunning was activated from the 15-day IL before Thursday's game while Coby Bradford and Tyler Mahle each made rehab starts earlier this week.
Right now, the Rangers could technically stand pat or perhaps trade a starter with control to bring in another bat to compete for the division. The series against Toronto should provide a better gauge of the club's plans.
