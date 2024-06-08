Wilmer Flores Homers Twice To Lead San Francisco Giants Over Anemic Texas Rangers Offense
ARLINGTON — Every time it seems like the Texas Rangers' offense is about to take off, it careens into another wall.
That wall came in the former of San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb Friday night at Globe Life Field.
Webb (5-5) held the Rangers to two runs on five hits and struck out six over seven innings as the Giants took the series opener 5-2.
"Logan is tough. He's tough on a lot of times," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "I thought our guys battled."
Michael Conforto's two-run home run with one out in the seventh off David Robertson gave the Giants a 4-2 lead. Robertson walked Matt Chapman with one out ahead of Conforto.
Wilmer Flores hit solo homers in the second and fourth against starter Michael Lorenzen to give the Giants a 2-0 lead.
The Giants added a run in the eighth against Grant Anderson, who allowed the first three batters to reach on two singles and a walk.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Lorenzen's Shortest Start
Michael Lorenzen left the game after a one-out single and walk in the fifth inning. He left with the game tied at 2-2. He allowed two runs on seven hits and two walk in 4.1 innings. Wilmer Flores hit solo homers in the second and fourth innings against Lorenzen. It's Lorenzen's shortest outing this season. He had gone at least six innings in his past eight starts. The only start he did not go at least six was in his Rangers debut on April 15 when he went five.
2. Top Of Lineup 1 for 16
The Rangers' offense is in a rut, and on Friday night, their struggles were clear: Their top four hitters combined to go 1 for 16, with Marcus Semien producing the only hit, no walks, and striking out three.
With Corey Seager on the bench with hamstring tightness, Josh Smith hit second, and Jonah Heim hit third. Adolis Garcia struck out twice as his batting average dropped to .219.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-6, 3.99) faces an as yet to be named Giants pitcher in Game 2 at 3:05 p.m. Saturday.
