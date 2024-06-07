Runs Down, Texas Rangers Up in MLB Power Rankings
As much as the Texas Rangers are awaiting the pitching cavalry to return and save the day – Max Scherzer, Jon Gray and Tyler Mahle, in particular – an unexpected development has continued to rear its ugly head.
These Rangers can’t hit. More specifically, can’t score runs.
Yes, there have been positive signs here and there. Texas went 4-1 last week. The Rangers routed the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, rolling to a 9-1 victory.
But the consistency hasn’t been there, as noted in the latest MLB Power Rankings from ESPN. The reigning World Series champs are surprisingly up to No. 12 – jump of three spots – but alarms are being sounded.
As the champion Rangers continue to slide back into mediocrity, the struggles of their injury-riddled offense have gone from concerning to alarming. Less than a month ago, Texas was on pace to score a respectable 827 runs this season. When the Rangers lost to Detroit at home on Tuesday, scoring a lone run for a second straight game, that run pace dipped to a season-low 706. Last year's Rangers scored 881 runs. The regression has been widespread, continuing even as Corey Seager's bat has started to heat up over the past couple of weeks. -- ESPN.com
Seager put a scare into the club by injuring his hamstring Wednesday, adding the long list of injuries this season that include Josh Jung and Evan Carter.
Plate discipline has also been an issue. Texas has been known for aggressiveness, especially Seager, but the team was leading the league in strikeouts looking.
The Rangers' aggressive approach might be wearing thin. Last season, they swung at the first pitch 32.3% of the time, ranking eighth in MLB, and posted a .978 OPS when doing so. This season, through Tuesday, they've gone after a whopping 38.7% of first pitches, most in baseball, and have an .832 OPS when doing so. -- ESPN.com
As for the rest of the American League West in the Power Rankings: division-leading Seattle Mariners (9), Houston Astros (17), Oakland Athletics (26) and Los Angeles Angels (27).
The Rangers open a three-game home series against the San Fransisco Giants on Friday night at Globe Life Field.
You can follow Art Garcia on X @ArtGarcia92.
