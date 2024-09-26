Inside The Rangers

Wyatt Langford, Adolis García Power Texas Rangers Past Oakland Athletics In Penultimate Oakland Coliseum Game

The Texas Rangers beat the Athletics in the second-to-last game played in Oakland in front of the second-largest Oakland Coliseum crowd of the year. The teams play the Coliseum finale on Thursday afternoon.

Sep 25, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with catcher Jonah Heim (28) after batting him in on a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
OAKLAND — Wyatt Langford belted a two-run home run in the first, and Adolis García followed with a two-run blast in the third to lead the Texas Rangers over the Oakland Athletics 5-1 Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum.

The Rangers and Athletics play the final game at Oakland Coliseum at 12:37 p.m. (PT) Thursday.

Cody Bradford held the A's to a run over 3 2/3 innings, and the Rangers bullpen added 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, including Matt Festa, who held the A's to two hits over 2 1/3 innings. Andrew Chafin and Jose Leclerc closed it out with 1 1/3 and 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Marcus Semien led off the game with his 1,500th career hit ahead of Langford's 14th homer as part of a three-run first. Jonah Heim walked and Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe followed with singles to make it 3-0. Oakland scored a run in the second after Garcia misplayed a fly ball, which sailed over his head for a triple to set up Darell Hernalz's RBI single.

Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:

1. Cody Bradford Good But Brief

Texas Rangers lefty Cody Bradford held the Oakland Athletics to a run on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
Sep 25, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford (61) on the mound against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Cody Bradford held Oakland to a run on six hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings, but consecutive walks to load the bases in the fourth was enough for Bruce Bochy to call on the bullpen. Bradford was at 90 pitches and facing the cleanup hitter. The A's pinch-hit Seth Brown in place of Tyler Nevin to face Matt Festa, who got a flyout to center to end the inning and preserve the 5-1 lead.

2. Final Games At Oakland Coliseum

Oakland Athletics fans pay respects to the club and Oakland Coliseum workers during the final series at the ballpark.
Sep 25, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics fans hold signs for Oakland Athletics groundskeepers and vice president of stadium operations Dave Rinetti before the game against the Texas Rangers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The attendance of 35,270 at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday is the second-largest home crowd for the A's this season — Tuesday's 30,402 is the sixth-largest.
Thursday afternoon's finale is supposed to be sold out. The largest crowd at the ballpark in 2024 was 37,551 for a Bay Area rivalry game against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 17.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers rookie Kumar Rocker makes his third and final 2024 start in Thursday's finale against the Oakland Athletics.
Sep 12, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rangers right-hander Kumar Rocker (0-1, 2.57) faces Athletics right-hander J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.40) in the series finale and final game played at Oakland Coliseum at 2:37 p.m. (CT) Thursday.

Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

