Bounce Back Dominance! Texas Rangers Lefty Cody Bradford Makes Season-Best Start Week After Worst
ARLINGTON — Adolis García 's two-run home run in the sixth inning was all Cody Bradford needed to earn his sixth win Wednesday night.
Bradford held the Toronto Blue Jays to five hits -- four singles and a double -- over seven scoreless innings as the Texas Rangers took their second consecutive game 2-0 at Globe Life Field.
It was García's first homer since Sept. 5. The Rangers go for the sweep of the Blue Jays at 1:35 p.m. Thursday.
Bradford struck out six, walked none, and improved to 6-3. It was a very strong rebound from his previous start in Arizona on Sept. 11 when he was knocked around for a season-high eight runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He went seven innings for the first time since Aug. 31 and had his first scoreless outing of 2024. He allowed one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings on April 10 in his last start before going on the injured list with a rib stress fracture for more than three months.
Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:
1. Kirby Yates, David Robertson Perfect
Rangers closer Kirby Yates earned his 31st save with a perfect, two-strikeout ninth. David Robertson pitched a perfect eighth with a strikeout. In games that Robertson and Yates both pitch, the Rangers are 60-15.
Yates’ 31 saves are the most by any American League pitcher at age 37 or older since the Tigers' Joe Nathan had 35 saves at age 39 in 2014.
2. Big Month For Bombi
Adolis García has a team-high 16 RBI in September, which is already his second-best month in 2024 behind his 21 RBI in April. His homer on Wednesday is the 70th of his career at Globe Life Field (regular season only). He joins the Yankees' Aaron Judge (90 homers at Yankee Stadium) as the only players in MLB with 70 or more homers at a single venue since the start of 2021. García's 213 RBI at Globe Life Field since 2021 are the most of any player at one ballpark in that span.
3. Up Next
Rangers right-handed rookie Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25) makes his second MLB start and first at home against Blue Jays right-hander RHP Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.02) at 1:35 p.m. Thursday.
