Bounce Back Dominance! Texas Rangers Lefty Cody Bradford Makes Season-Best Start Week After Worst

Texas Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford held the Toronto Blue Jays scoreless on five hits over seven innings a week after allowing a season-high eight runs in Arizona.

Stefan Stevenson

Sep 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford (61) throws during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
ARLINGTON — Adolis García 's two-run home run in the sixth inning was all Cody Bradford needed to earn his sixth win Wednesday night.

Bradford held the Toronto Blue Jays to five hits -- four singles and a double -- over seven scoreless innings as the Texas Rangers took their second consecutive game 2-0 at Globe Life Field.

It was García's first homer since Sept. 5. The Rangers go for the sweep of the Blue Jays at 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

Bradford struck out six, walked none, and improved to 6-3. It was a very strong rebound from his previous start in Arizona on Sept. 11 when he was knocked around for a season-high eight runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He went seven innings for the first time since Aug. 31 and had his first scoreless outing of 2024. He allowed one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings on April 10 in his last start before going on the injured list with a rib stress fracture for more than three months.

Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:

1. Kirby Yates, David Robertson Perfect

Texas Rangers closer Kirby Yates earned his 31st save with a perfect, two-strikeout ninth against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Sep 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Kirby Yates (39) walks off the field after he pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rangers closer Kirby Yates earned his 31st save with a perfect, two-strikeout ninth. David Robertson pitched a perfect eighth with a strikeout. In games that Robertson and Yates both pitch, the Rangers are 60-15.
Yates’ 31 saves are the most by any American League pitcher at age 37 or older since the Tigers' Joe Nathan had 35 saves at age 39 in 2014.

2. Big Month For Bombi

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García, right, celebrates a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays with Marcus Semien.
Sep 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images


Adolis García has a team-high 16 RBI in September, which is already his second-best month in 2024 behind his 21 RBI in April. His homer on Wednesday is the 70th of his career at Globe Life Field (regular season only). He joins the Yankees' Aaron Judge (90 homers at Yankee Stadium) as the only players in MLB with 70 or more homers at a single venue since the start of 2021. García's 213 RBI at Globe Life Field since 2021 are the most of any player at one ballpark in that span.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers rookie Kumar Rocker makes his first start at Globe Life Field against Toronto at 1:35 p.m. Thursday.
Sep 12, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rangers right-handed rookie Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25) makes his second MLB start and first at home against Blue Jays right-hander RHP Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.02) at 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

