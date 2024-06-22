Watch Wyatt Langford's Grand Slam Put Exclamation Mark On Texas Rangers Third Straight Win
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers starting pitchers have been heroically consistent throughout the past three months.
Despite a slew of injuries and two Cy Young winners yet to start, the makeshift rotation has put together an admirable showing.
That was on display again Saturday as Jon Gray threw the club's season-high fourth consecutive quality start in the Rangers' 6-0 win over the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since May 29. Texas threw its first shutout since June 2 in Miami.
Gray held the Royals scoreless on two hits and no walks over six innings. Gray's quality start follows quality starts from Michael Lorenzen, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan Eovaldi. The last time the Rangers did that was Aug. 13-17, when Dane Dunning, Max Scherzer, Jordan Montgomery, and Gray did it.
Three thoughts from Saturday's game:
1. Wyatt Riot!
Rookie Wyatt Langford is busting out in June. The outfielder is batting .315 with two homers and 15 RBI in his past 15 games. He's leading all American League rookies in June with 17 RBI and eight extra-base hits and is third in slugging percentage and fourth in OPS.
2. Smooth Bullpen
Jacob Latz, David Robertson, and Brock Burke threw a scoreless inning of relief. Latz and Robertson each threw perfect innings with two strikeouts. Burke struck out two and allowed a hit in the ninth.
3. Up Next
Max Scherzer is set to make his 2024 debut with a start in the series finale against the Royals at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. He'll face KC right-hander Alec Marsh (5-4, 4.37).
