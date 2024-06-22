Inside The Rangers

Watch Wyatt Langford's Grand Slam Put Exclamation Mark On Texas Rangers Third Straight Win

The Texas Rangers shut out the Kansas City Royals to win their third consecutive game for the first time since May 29. Wyatt Langford's grand slam in the eighth blew it open.

Stefan Stevenson

Jun 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) hits a grand slam home run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) hits a grand slam home run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers starting pitchers have been heroically consistent throughout the past three months.

Despite a slew of injuries and two Cy Young winners yet to start, the makeshift rotation has put together an admirable showing.

That was on display again Saturday as Jon Gray threw the club's season-high fourth consecutive quality start in the Rangers' 6-0 win over the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since May 29. Texas threw its first shutout since June 2 in Miami.

Gray held the Royals scoreless on two hits and no walks over six innings. Gray's quality start follows quality starts from Michael Lorenzen, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan Eovaldi. The last time the Rangers did that was Aug. 13-17, when Dane Dunning, Max Scherzer, Jordan Montgomery, and Gray did it.



Three thoughts from Saturday's game:

1. Wyatt Riot!

Jun 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Wyatt Langford is busting out in June. The outfielder is batting .315 with two homers and 15 RBI in his past 15 games. He's leading all American League rookies in June with 17 RBI and eight extra-base hits and is third in slugging percentage and fourth in OPS.

2. Smooth Bullpen

Jun 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA;Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hands the ball to pitcher Brock Burke (46) after the game against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA;Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hands the ball to pitcher Brock Burke (46) after the game against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports


Jacob Latz, David Robertson, and Brock Burke threw a scoreless inning of relief. Latz and Robertson each threw perfect innings with two strikeouts. Burke struck out two and allowed a hit in the ninth.

3. Up Next

Feb 20, 2024; Surprise, AZ, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) poses for a photo during Media Day at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 20, 2024; Surprise, AZ, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) poses for a photo during Media Day at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Max Scherzer is set to make his 2024 debut with a start in the series finale against the Royals at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. He'll face KC right-hander Alec Marsh (5-4, 4.37).

