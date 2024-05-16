The Gray Zone: Texas Rangers Jon Gray Tosses 4th Consecutive Quality Start As Offense Keeps Power On
ARLINGTON — Jon Gray is in a zone.
The Texas Rangers right-hander threw his fourth consecutive quality start and sixth of the season as the Rangers beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.
The win snaps a season-high five-game losing streak and prevented a sweep in consecutive series.
The Rangers are off Thursday before hosting a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels beginning on Friday.
Rangers sluggers are in something of a zone of late, too. Texas hit two home runs, including a two-run shot by Marcus Semien that broke up a scoreless game in the fifth. Adolis Garcia's two-run homer in the sixth made it 4-0. Garcia, Corey Seager, and Nathaniel Lowe each homered in Tuesday's loss.
Gray (2-1) earned the win after holding the Guardians scoreless on four hits and two walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out three. The Guardians didn't have a runner reach third base until consecutive singles in the sixth put runners on the corners. Gray got Josh Naylor to ground into an inning-ending double play. Cleveland only twice had runners in scoring position the entire game.
Gray lowered his staff-best earned-run average to 2.08.
Although the Rangers managed only seven hits, their power stroke has returned. The club hit seven homers in the first 13 games in May, but has five in the past two.
Jose Leclerc hit a batter but had a strikeout and forced pop-out to end the seventh for Gray. David Robertson and Kirby Yates pitched scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth.
