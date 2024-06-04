'Not Great News' For Injured Texas Rangers Rookie Outfielder
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers announced more sobering injury news before Tuesday's game.
Rookie outfielder Evan Carter will miss another month, at least, with a back injury. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the injury, which landed Carter on the injured list on May 28, is more severe than originally thought.
Carter's lumbar sprain is now being classified as a stress reaction, which is one step removed from a stress fracture.
"Not great news, to be honest," Bochy said before Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field.
Bochy said Carter is likely to be unavailable to do any baseball activities for another month. At that point, Carter would go on a minor league rehab assignment before returning to the Rangers roster.
"We need to have this calm down, so we're looking at an extended period of time on the IL right now," he said.
Carter tried to play through the pain for several weeks, missed seven games in the middle of May, and his production lagged. He batte d .188 with six doubles, five home runs, and 15 RBI when he was finally placed on the IL. In 2021, Carter missed time with a stress fracture in his back. A second occurrence of back issues is a little concerning, Bochy said. It likely will require an adjusted workout plan for Carter, he said.
"Sure, I mean, you have to say it's a little concern," he said. "As you know, he's a young kid, doesn't have a lot of meat on him, and that's going to be the plan to get him stronger and try to avoid these things."
