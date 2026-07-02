Caden Scarborough Latest Rangers Prospect to Earn Futures Game Selection

The MLB Futures Game is typically reserved for the game’s best prospects. It’s usually a sign of progress toward the Major Leagues.

If that’s the case, then Texas Rangers prospect Caden Scarborough is pointed in the right direction.

On Wednesday Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the MLB Futures Game, which will be the Saturday before the All-Star Game. Scarborough, who is Texas' No. 2 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, was the only player from the organization selected.

If he starts, he will be the second Rangers prospect in three years to start the game.

Why Caden Scarborough is Heading to Philly

It would be easy to select him because he’s the organization’s No. 2 prospect. But the right-hander is having the kind of season that warrants selection.

While he only had an 0-4 record, he has a 3.86 ERA in seven games, all starts. He has struck out 29 and walked eight in 23.1 innings and only allowed 19 hits. Batters are hitting .229 against him and he has a 0.76 WHIP. He’s been consistent enough, even with just seven starts at High-A Hub City, to warrant a promotion to Double-A Frisco after the All-Star break.

He got off to a late start his year after he was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma found on his neck and have surgery before he went to in Surprise, Ariz. The surgery forced him into a late ramp-up in spring training and he didn’t pitch in a minor league game until May. Plus, Texas gave him two starts at their Arizona Complex League affiliate before sending him to Hub City, where he wrapped up last season.

The 2023 sixth-round pick has made a high strikeout-to-walk ratio his calling card since he arrived in the system in 2024. But that really accelerated last season. With Class-A Hickory and Hub City he pitched in 22 games, with 21 starts, and he went 2-5 with a 2.45 ERA. He struck out 114 and walked 21 in 88 innings. Plus, he allowed batters to hit .181 against him and he had a 0.88 WHIP.

He’s emerged as one of the fastest-rising prospects in the system in the last year. At this time in 2025, he was at the low end of the Top 30 prospect list for the Rangers. His performance the last two months has made him a prospect to watch in the Majors as early as next year.

In 2025 the Rangers sent infielder Sebastian Walcott to the game in Atlanta. Walcott is the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect but is recovering from UCL surgery after an elbow injury during spring training.

Walcott was also in the Futures Game in 2024 when it was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, which hosted the All-Star Game that season. He was joined by pitching prospects Winston Santos and Emiliano Teodo, who started that game. Santos made his MLB debut on Wednesday in Cleveland while Teodo is waiting for his first shot at the big leagues.