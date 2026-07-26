Wyatt Langford to Start as Rangers Set Lineup for Sunday Mariners Showdown

The Texas Rangers can clinch a series win over the Seattle Mariners with a victory on Sunday. But questions remain.

One of the biggest going into the game was the status of left fielder Wyatt Langford, who left Saturday's game after six innings after he fouled two consecutive balls off his left foot in the second inning. He is in the lineup.

Langford stayed in the game and had three hits. The Rangers finally pulled him when they had a big lead. Langford had X-rays after he left the game and those X-rays were, in his words, “good.” He went through pre-game workouts and was cleared.

The Rangers (53-51) lead the American League West Division by two games over the Houston Astros. Yes, the Astros are now in second place. While the Rangers had been putting some distance between themselves and the Mariners (51-54), who are now 2.5 games back, the Astros have been holding steady, having won their first two games in Chicago against the White Sox.

Texas has the right pitcher on the mound for a game that can clinch a series win as Jacob deGrom faces Logan Gilbert.

Here is Sunday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 26, 2026

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Ezequiel Duran

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

CF Evan Carter (L)

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

3B Josh Smith (L)

C Elias Diaz

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Saturday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Fox; Mariners: Fox. Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Starting Pitchers

Sunday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.76) vs. Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (8-6, 3.38).

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Burger: Burger had a big game on Friday against Seattle, but the Rangers sat him on Saturday because they stacked the left handers in a matchup against the Mariners they felt they could exploit. But he needs to be in the lineup on Sunday because he has a good history against Gilbert. He has a .364 batting average with two RBIs in 11 at-bats.

Joc Pederson: Peterson is another Rangers hitter with a good history against Gilbert with a significant sample size. While he has not hit a home run or driven in a run off Gilbert, he has a .313 batting average and an .827 OPS. The way Peterson is hitting the ball of late, he could be a dangerous weapon on Sunday. He had three hits in Saturday's win over Seattle.

Mitch Garver (SEA) vs. deGrom: One of the many players who helped the Rangers win the 2023 World Series, Garver will probably see at least one at bat against deGrom on Sunday because it's a good matchup for him. Garver has only faced deGrom twice, but he's homered off his former teammate both times. It's the kind of power that the Mariners need in the lineup in a game they need to win.