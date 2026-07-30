The Texas Rangers are still in the lead in the American League West, but the margins continue to be close.

The Rangers (55-53) are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday and the two teams square off at Tropicana Field in a game that will start in the late morning for Rangers fans in the central time zone.

After this series ends, the Rangers are off to Houston. Last week, Texas faced a huge four-game series with the Seattle Mariners, one that put the AL West lead on the line. The Rangers won three out of four and built a slim lead.

Now, Texas heads to Houston with the Astros in striking distance of their arch-rivals for the division lead. It will be the fourth straight series against a team either in the lead in their division or within striking distance of the lead. It all leads up to the MLB trade deadline, which is on Monday.

The Rangers are opting to use Cole Winn as the starter, pushing Nathan Eovaldi's next start back to Friday.

Here is Thursday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 30, 2026

Texas Rangers designated hitter Wyatt Langford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Ezequiel Duran

DH Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

2B Justin Foscue

CF Cameron Cauley

SS Nicky Lopez (L)

C Austin Wynns

RF Alejandro Osuna (L)

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Thursday: 11:10 a.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Rays: Rays.TV. Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Rays: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Starting Pitchers

Thursday: Texas RHP Cole Winn (5-3, 6.11) vs. Rays LHP Shane McClanahan (9-6, 3.09)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Ezequiel Duran: Not many Rangers hitters have faced McClanahan, but Duran has good success against him. He has a home run and two RBI in five career at-bats. Duran is a guaranteed start every day the way he's batting this year. The only adjustment Texas will make is what position to play him at once Corey Seager returns.

Jake Burger: Burger got some regular at-bats against McClanahan when he played for the Miami Marlins. In five at-bats he has a home run and an RBI. He's the only other Rangers batter on the roster with a home run off him. Even though it's a day game after a night game, it would be hard to bench Burger with this matchup.

Brandon Nimmo: The Rangers have reached the point in the season where a player like Nimmo is a bit overlooked. Texas traded for him to help boost their on-base percentage and he’s done that. He’s provided leadership in the clubhouse and he’s delivered solid defense in right field. It all adds up to a slash of .268/.333/.431 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI.