Did Rangers Debut Future MLB Battery at Round Rock on Saturday?

The Texas Rangers’ starting pitching has failed them this weekend in Houston. Dalton Pence is unlikely to help them right now.

The Rangers’ 11th round pick in 2024 out of North Carolina is closer to helping than one might think, though. Texas promoted the left-hander to Triple-A Round Rock earlier this week. After impressing the Rangers on a non-roster invitation during spring training, he’s on his third affiliate this season, after pitching at High-A Hub City and Double-A Frisco.

Round Rock puts him one step away from Arlington. He made his first start with the Express on Saturday, and it was an auspicious evening as the Rangers started the player they hope is part of their future at catcher — Logan O’Hoppe.

Perhaps the pair will be playing catch in Arlington at some point? The Rangers sure hope so.

Round Rock Debuts for Pence, O’Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pence earned the second promotion this season after he went 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA at Frisco in 11 games, with 10 starts. He struck out 61 and walked 23 in 55.1 innings while batters were hitting just .212 against him. Texas deemed him ready for the next step. The batters for the Reno Aces weren’t so sure.

He had his roughest game of the season. Pence went just 1.2 innings as he gave up four hits, three runs (two earned), two walks and struck out one. He threw 43 pitches, 25 of which were strikes. It’s not uncommon for prospects to struggle in their first few games at Triple-A. Many of the hitters have MLB experience or are close to a promotion of their own.

That shouldn’t diminish what the Rangers think of him or outside talent evaluators. MLB Pipeline has Pence as the organization’s No. 8 prospect. He is the highest-rated pitching prospect in the organization that hasn’t thrown an MLB pitch. If he adapts to Round Rock the way he did to Frisco, he could be an option next season.

If he is, the Rangers hope that O’Hoppe is his backstop. The Rangers acquired the former top prospect earlier this week in a trade that included reliever Chase Silseth, both with the Angels. They were clearly ready to move on from O’Hoppe. The Rangers see him as the right type of reclamation project.

O’Hoppe went 0-for-3 with an RBI on Saturday. He may not join the Rangers until late in the season. Texas hopes to get him to a more consistent place with his bat. His bat has been in a run the last two seasons. In 75 games with the Angels this season he slashed .209/.271/.295. The Rangers would like the catcher that slashed .244/.303/.409 with 20 home runs and 56 RBI in 2024. With two more years of team control ahead, Texas has time to get him right.

With any luck, the Rangers gave Express fans a previous of what’s to come in 2027.