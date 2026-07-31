Final Look: Ranking the Texas Rangers Best Trade Deadline Options

The Texas Rangers have seen their lead in the American League West shrink to one-game game going into Friday’s action. Could they use more help at the trade deadline?

Texas has already executed one trade to address the bullpen and its catching situation. President of baseball operations Chris Young told reporters on Thursday in a Zoom call that the team will remain open-minded about other deals. It doesn’t sound like they’re done yet.

But the Rangers are operating on a budget when it comes to what payroll they can take on. With that in mind, here are the Rangers’ four best trade deadline options with just a few days left to the deadline.

Drew Anderson

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Tigers are trending toward sellers at the deadline and the pitchers most are targeting are starters Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize. That is not the talent pool the Rangers will be playing in at the deadline. But Drew Anderson could be an option if they want to add one more high-leverage right-hander with inviting financials.

The 32-year-old came back stateside after four years in the KBO and is 4-4 with a 4.33 ERA in 39 games. It’s the strikeout rate that plays, with 76 punchouts in 62.1 innings. He has high chase, whiff and strikeout rates akin to what the Rangers acquired in Chase Silseth on Wednesday. Texas would have handle the remainder of Anderson’s $7 million this year and could decline his team option in 2027.

John King

Miami Marlins relief pitcher John King. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s a familiar name. Texas employed King from 2020-23 before he was included in the deal with St. Louis to acquire Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton at the trade deadline. He’s bounced around a bit since then, but this year the left-hander has emerged as one of Miami’s best options out of the bullpen. He is 6-2 with a 2.53 ERA in 42 games with 31 strikeouts and 12 walks. Batters are hitting .161 against him.

He has high chase and ground ball rates, which work well in the Globe Life Field and makes him a solid complement to the lefties the Rangers already have. Texas would only take on the remainder of his $1.5 million in salary and he’s arbitration-eligible next season.

Alex Call

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers may still be in the market for a right-handed hitter that can play in multiple places. Logan O’Hoppe is a right-handed bat but he’ll be at Triple-A for a bit. Call would satisfy the need, even though he doesn’t have much slug.

He can play all three outfield positions and is slashing .246/.355/.314 with a home run and 16 RBI. He has great splits against left-handed pitching, which is an asset for a team that has struggled against it at times this season. Call is only being paid $1.6 million this season and isn’t a free agent until 2030. He is eligible for arbitration next year.

Willi Castro

Colorado Rockies third baseman Willi Castro. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Rangers truly want a player that can play everywhere, Castro is the ticket. He can play infield or outfield and he’s one of several Rockies that will be on the market leading up to the deadline. He’s slashing .259/.330/.405 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. It’s his third straight season with at least 10 home runs.

He’s lowest on this list because of the money. He’s in the first year of a two-year deal worth $12.8 million with no opt-out. If the Rangers move for him, then they’re committed to him in 2027 unless they can move him. It also means the pieces to get him will be higher than what they gave up to the Angels earlier this week.