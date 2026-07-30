Texas Rangers Trade Rumors: Separating Reality from Fiction at the Deadline

The Texas Rangers have already dropped some truth on us at the trade deadline.

The Rangers made their first deal of the deadline, trading a young prospect for reliever Chase Silseth and catcher Logan O’Hoppe. It could be the only deal the Rangers swing. It could be one of many. Chances are president of baseball operations Chris Young is seeking to do more.

Here, we examine four rumors about the Rangers as it relates to the trade deadline and whether they’re true or false.

The Rangers Will Add Another Right-Handed Bat

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Alex Call. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

False. The Rangers did that with the O’Hoppe deal, though he was optioned to Triple-A after the deal. That might indicate that Texas will add another. But I don’t think they will — and it may not be about their desire to do so.

It’s about the market. Examine the Top 75 or Top 100 trade candidates and the focus is around pitching or high-value players that teams might be trying to dump for payroll purposes. One popular name is Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, who has stated publicly he doesn’t want to be traded and is on the injured list.

There aren’t many right-handed bats that appear to be on the market that would satisfy the Rangers’ need. Inside the Rangers highlighted one — Dodgers outfielder Alex Call. He has good splits against left-handed pitching and can play all three outfield positions. It could be argued that the Rangers already have the same hitter in Alejandro Osuna, though he is a lefty.

Texas likely won’t get another right-handed bat because the market is thin, unless the Rangers have a lead on a hitter that isn’t perceived as available.

The Rangers Aren’t Going to Add Much Payroll

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

True. That's been the reporting around the Rangers for the past few days. The Rangers are not positioned to add much money at the deadline, even though there are nearly $40 million below the first threshold of the competitive balance tax. As Young pointed out in the offseason, the Rangers are committed to getting cheaper and younger. Wednesday's trade was a good example.

Chase Silseth and catcher Logan O’Hoppe are young, cheap players who don’t cost much now and won’t cost much the next few years. Silseth is still making the league minimum and can’t go to arbitration for another season. O’Hoppe is in arbitration but is only making $2.63 million this year. Texas is on the hook for the remainder, probably around $1 million.

Those are the sorts of “aren’t going to add much payroll” moves Texas is likely to make, unless they see a “Godfather” type of opportunity.

Texas Will Trade Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

False (Probably). It can’t be totally ruled out that a large-market team won’t try to dump a bunch of prospects at the Rangers’ doorstep to acquire him, but it’s highly unlikely. Inside the Rangers wrote a think pieces on the why and the why not of trading Seager. Young told reporters on Thursday that Seager is expected to be activated on Friday, barring a setback.

If the Rangers were in complete fire sale mode, dealing Seager might be a possibility. But the Rangers remain in first place in the AL West. Young is a huge believer in Seager’s talent and his ability to contribute to the offense. If he thinks there is even a slight chance Seager can stay healthy and break his slump for the final two months, he’ll take it.

Now, keeping Seager past this season comes with 10-5 rights for the two-time World Series MVP. That’s 10 years in the Majors and five years with the same team. While he has a limited no-trade clause in his deal now, those 10-5 rights means that he can refuse any trade after this season. So there’s risk. But the reward of keeping Seager — if he can shed the health issues — will be too much for Young to ignore.

The Rangers Will Add Another Leverage Arm

Texas Rangers pitcher Jakob Junis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

True. Some national writers have pegged the Rangers as only getting one bullpen reinforcement while others have put the number at two or perhaps more, depending on the deals that can be swung. I think the Silseth deal virtually guarantees Texas will add at least one more arm. The Rangers know Silseth will cost them less than $1 million next year — barring changes from a new collective bargaining agreement — and it gives them more flexibility to chase another arm.

I think Young wanted at least two to begin with. He’s added at least two bullpen arms two of the last three trade deadlines. In 2023 it was Aroldis Chapman and Chris Stratton. Last year it was Phil Maton and Danny Coulombe. With three rookies in the bullpen, it’s imperative that he add more experience in front of Jacob Latz and Jakob Junis, the latter of which is back on the injured list. If Young finds the right deal, he’ll make it happen, likely on the cheap.