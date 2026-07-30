Three Trades That Make Too Much Sense for the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have clear needs with the trade deadline closing in. How they fill those needs is in question.

The Rangers remain in the lead in the American League West, but to maintain it they’ll likely need some help in the bullpen, a right-handed bat that can help at multiple positions and a catcher. That may be too many things for president of baseball operations Chris Young to address with less than a week until deadline day. But he’ll try.

There is a rumor market that is gathering steam around the Rangers. Here are three players that would make too much sense for the Rangers to trade for, in terms of cost, fit and need.

RHP Kirby Yates

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kirby Yates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yates signed with the Rangers before the 2024 season and became an All-Star closer. He went 7-2 with a 1.17 ERA and had 33 saves. It was his best season since 2019 when he had a Major League-high 41 saves for the San Diego Padres.

He’s with the Los Angeles Angels now and he’s not the closer, but he’s still working high leverage. He is 0-5 with a 3.55 ERA and three saves. That doesn’t tell the whole story on the 39-year-old. Batters are hitting just .189 against him. He’s striking out more than a hitter per inning. After a slow start he has a 2.77 ERA in his last 15 games.

The Rangers would only be on the hook for remainder of his $5 million contract and he’s a free agent after the season. Texas could make this deal happen with one prospect and some international bonus pool money. That prospect doesn’t have to be a Top 30, either.

OF Alex Call

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Alex Call. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers are believed to be looking for a taker for Call, a 31-year-old who on paper is having a slightly below-average year. In 60 games he’s slashed .246/.355/.314 with a home run and 16 RBI. He’s a fourth or fifth outfielder for the Dodgers at this point.

Yet, he has traits the Rangers value. He can play all three outfield positions, with an emphasis on the corners. He gets on base. His .335 on-base percentage this season is above his .343 career average. He also has great splits against left-handed pitching — .326/.418/.457. Texas still has a matchup problem in the outfield with Evan Carter against left-handers and this would help augment it.

Call is on a one-year, $1.6 million deal, but isn’t yet arbitration-eligible. There is value in trading for him, but the Dodgers can demand a bit more because of the team control aspect. Texas could get it done with a couple of non-ranked prospects. But, realistically, Texas would only like to give up one prospect here.

RHP Pete Fairbanks

Miami Marlins pitcher Pete Fairbanks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The right-handed reliever is a former Rangers farmhand who emerged as Tampa Bay’s closer the past couple of seasons. He’s now in Miami and he’s one of the few players the Marlins are reportedly interested in shopping, in part because of his contract. Any trade partner would be on the hook for the remainder of his $13 million deal. That may be too rich for the Rangers.

Fairbanks is 3-4 with a 6.75 ERA but has converted 15 out of 18 save chances. He has struck out 45 hitters in 33 innings. He has worked as both a closer and as a set-up man throughout his career, so he wouldn’t disrupt Jacob Latz’s role in the ninth inning. He would be a back-fill on days Latz can’t pitch.

Miami has a wealth of young talent they’re building around. They’re not looking for veterans. The Marlins would be seeking a couple of prospects, with one likely to be in the Top 30 range due to Fairbanks’ track record.