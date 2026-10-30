The First Free Agent the Texas Rangers Should Sign

The Texas Rangers have spent much of the past year trying to figure out who should play second base, an exercise that has produced plenty of candidates but precious few convincing answers.

With another offseason underway – one that’s coming off the heels of more disappointing baseball in Arlington – it’s worth considering whether the solution might be somebody the organization has already expressed some interest in acquiring.

Luis Arraez is entering free agency, and the three-time batting champion presents an opportunity for Texas to address one of its most frustrating problems while adding a dependable hitter to an offense that needs considerable improvement.

The Rangers have been linked to Arraez before. They were mentioned as potential suitors last offseason before San Francisco signed him, and their interest resurfaced ahead of the August trade deadline, when the Giants eventually sent him to Philadelphia.

Texas Needs an Answer at Second Base

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacing Marcus Semien was never going to be simple, even if the veteran second baseman was declining, but the Rangers’ attempt to fill the position internally hasn’t produced the stability they needed.

Josh Smith entered spring training as the leading contender before struggling and eventually being traded to Toronto at the deadline. Nicky Lopez appeared in 96 games and hit .276, although his .647 OPS illustrated the offensive limitations Texas continued to encounter at the position.

There were other options, but none provided the sort of dependable production the Rangers should be seeking entering 2027.

Arraez offers something different, though.

The 29-year-old hit .310 with 185 hits and a .764 OPS across 151 games with San Francisco and Philadelphia in 2026.

He isn’t going to provide much power, hitting just six home runs, but his extraordinary contact ability could give Texas a reliable presence near the top of its lineup.

Can the Rangers Afford Him?

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young. | USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, the most obvious obstacle has little to do with baseball.

Arraez earned $12 million on his one-year contract with the Giants, and his return to form could make him considerably more expensive this winter.

NBC Sports projects a two-year, $46 million agreement, although that figure represents an estimate rather than a reported asking price.

For a Rangers organization facing uncertainty over its 2027 payroll, that could be difficult to justify, especially with other roster needs awaiting attention.

But the fit makes sense, and the looming possibility of a December lockout adds some urgency to the decision. Because Texas can’t afford another season of searching for answers at second base while its offense struggles to produce.