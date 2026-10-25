Can Rangers Participate in Free Agency Push Before MLB Lockout?

The dirty secret in baseball is that a lockout is coming. It’s expected to be worse than the lockout between the 2021-22 seasons.

A new collective bargaining agreement is not expected to be agreed to before the deadline of Dec. 1. If MLB owners and the MLB Players Association don’t agree to a deal by then, the owners will lock out the players, as they did five years ago. That lockout lasted into February, but it didn’t cost regular season games.

This one could cut much deeper as the owners are seeking fundamental changes to the league’s salary structure that players don’t want.

But, until then, it’s business as usual. Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young knows it. The question is whether he’ll be able to truly participate in it?

What Rangers Will Do in Free Agency?

Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis (right) and COO Neil Leibman (center) and general manager Chris Young. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Athletic (subscription required) reported earlier this week that many MLB front office insiders believe there will be a “free agent frenzy” in the month between the end of the World Series and the end of the current CBA.

The reason? Teams have the freedom now to spend they may not after a new CBA. The league’s general managers meet in Las Vegas in early November. That usually sets the stage for the league’s annual meetings in December. With those meetings at risk of not happening, the whole market might accelerate during those meetings in Las Vegas.

To participate, you need a budget. It’s not clear if Young knows what his is yet, but he should within a week. During his end-of-season press conference he said those meetings about budgeting would take place in October and that he would know what flexibility he has once free agency starts.

But it won’t be up to him. It will be up to owner Ray Davis. Last offseason Davis wanted Young to cut payroll because the franchise had paid into the competitive balance tax for the third straight year. Young cut the payroll with tax from $238.9 million in 2025 to $215.1 million in 2026.

Two things complicate what Young could do. First, the Rangers have committed more than $100 million to four players in 2027 — pitchers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, along with shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Brandon Nimmo. That limits his flexibility. The second is what Young’s set payroll will be this offseason. How much will be able to spend?

If Davis doesn’t want to spend much money, then Young won’t be able to wade into the market for much more than bargain players and he’ll have to wait until the market sets and moves forward to make moves. If Davis gives him the go-ahead to spend, they he can go in on better players.

Chances are, Davis will want to limit payroll once again and Young will have to get creative if he wants to go all-in on improving the roster.