3 Affordable Relievers Rangers Should Target to Support Jacob Latz

One of the biggest reasons the Texas Rangers missed the postseason in 2026 was their bullpen depth costing them as the season went on. Jacob Latz was one of the more dominant relievers in baseball, but the core of relievers around him.

With some additions this offseason, the Rangers can single themselves out as the favorites to win the AL West. They have some guys that could make enough of an impact to make the Rangers a serious threat in the American League.

In order to distinguish themselves, they must add to their bullpen. Here are three options for the Rangers to target in trades and free agency to bolster the bullpen.

1. Sign Adrián Morejón

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon. Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Padres setup man Adrián Morejón had been one of the more dominant relievers in baseball over the past several seasons. 2026 was no different, with him posting a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 86 innings of work.

The Rangers could use some swing and miss in their bullpen, and with the track record and velocity Morejón possesses, he would instantly be the perfect fit for the Rangers.

The only issue is the contract that Morejón could want would require some payroll flexibility, and it’s unknown if the flexibility is there, especially with the potential for changes to the financial rules.

2. Trade for Trevor Megill

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill. Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers’ closer on their run to the World Series would be an excellent fit for the Rangers this offseason. Unlike with Morejon, acquiring Megill's services would only require trade collateral, and it would be a lot of it.

In 2026, Megill posted a 2.63 ERA in 61 2/3 innings for the Brewers with 69 strikeouts. Those numbers are really good, and he has experience closing for two seasons, which should make him an appealing candidate because it gives the Rangers options in their bullpen on the depth chart.

Acquiring Megill is more than a fever dream. This would follow the Brewers' pattern of moving closers a year prior to them reaching free agency; they did it with Josh Hader and Devin Williams. It's going to cost a lot, but that's what it takes to get a top reliever in the game.

3. Sign Jonathan Loáisiga

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers should go out and take a flyer on signing Jonathan Loáisiga. Before 2026, when he was a Diamondback, he spent his career with the Yankees, where the one thing that prevented him from being a top reliever in their organization was his health. It seemed that every season Loáisiga was injured with one thing or another.

The good thing is that Loaisiga was able to stay healthy with the Diamondbacks in 2026 and posted a 2.43 ERS in 67 innings of work with 48 strikeouts.

Loáisiga relied more on balls in play in 2026 rather than strikeouts with higher velocity. The Rangers could acquire and unlock something in Loáisiga; it could deepen their bullpen.