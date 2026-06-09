Texas Rangers Face Crucial Stretch Against Struggling Opponents

There's simply no other way to put it: The Texas Rangers are on a tear right now.

Winners of seven of their last nine, the Rangers — who were on the brink of having to throw in the towel after some of the most uninspired play this side of the Mississippi River — are right back in the mix in the American League West. In fact, if the season ended today, Texas would make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. How about those apples?

But that's not the extent of the good news. On the horizon are some of the most gettable games the team could imagine. Three matchups with the Kansas City Royals, one of the worst clubs in the American League and tied for last in the AL Central, are up first.

Then the Rangers travel to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox, another organization that's been down in the dumps for the entirety of 2026. Then Texas returns home to face the Minnesota Twins, who are also fighting for relevancy.

Three straight series against teams with records of 27-39, 27-37, and 30-37, respectively. Now is the time for the Rangers to stare the AL West in the eyes and take it back. Because if not now, then when?

The Schedule Has Finally Opened Up

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the largest narratives coming into the 2026 season for the Rangers was the disparity between the team's first 40 games and the rest of the schedule. Texas faced off against some of the most potent squads in MLB over the first month and a half of the season, sporting a 19-21 record at the end of it. Now it's emerged from that stretch ready to take on some weaker opponents.

It all started at the end of May with a three-game sweep of the Royals. Momentum was officially back on the Rangers' side.

A series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals followed. The energy was back. Happiness had seemingly returned to the Rangers' clubhouse.

Then the team took down the Cleveland Guardians, the first-place club in the AL Central, over the course of a three-game set. Once again, joy and triumph had returned to Arlington.

Texas Must Take Advantage of the Opportunity in Front of It

This upcoming opportunity must be taken by the horns. The Rangers can't afford to let up now. If Chris Young, Skip Schumaker and everybody else involved want this team in the postseason come season's end, beating the lowly teams in MLB is a must.

Whether the Rangers can do that remains to be seen. We'll find out soon enough.