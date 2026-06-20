Here's What is Holding Corey Seager Back From Rangers Injury Activation

The Texas Rangers had hoped they would have shortstop Corey Seager back for Friday's game with the San Diego Padres.

That didn't happen. Seager wasn't in the Rangers' lineup for Saturday's game either. That doesn't necessarily mean he's had a set back. But Rangers manager Skip Schumaker did explain on Satudray what Seager needs to do in order to get closer to being activated from the 7-day concussion injured list.

Corey Seager’s Next 'Step'

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Seager went through a workout on Friday after he received treatment off-site for what the Rangers have called concussion-like symptoms. Schumaker said that Seager came out of the workout in good shape and he intends to go through a "high intensity workout" before Saturday's game.

With most injuries the recovery after the workout matters. But in this case there is a hurdle that Seager hasn’t cleared yet and it came up during Friday’s workout.

“During the workout there has been some stuff that has happened where you can’t push him anymore,” Schumaker said. “Yesterday was a really good day and hopefully it continues that way.”

Schumaker didn’t not say that Saturday’s workout was the final step. It’s clear that Seager needs to clear the in-workout and post-workout hurdle before he’s activated.

Seager was placed on the concussion injured list on Monday, four days after he was banged up in a collision at home plate in Kansas City. The Rangers waited that long to put him on the injured list as they hoped his concussion-like symptoms would abate on their own.

This was Seager’s second IL stint of the season. Seager was on the IL from May 18-June 4 with lower back inflammation.

In his first five games back, he slashed .238/.273/.524 with two home runs and four RBI. Before the first IL stint he slashed 179/.286/.353 with four home runs and 20 RBI and was hitless in 27 straight at-bats. In 47 games in 2026 Seager is slashing .186/.284/.373 with nine home runs and 24 RBI.

Seager has dealt with significant injuries or surgeries in each of his last three seasons with the Rangers, but he's always managed to produce.

In his first three seasons with the Rangers he hit at least 30 home runs, including his 2023 season in which he hit 33 home runs, drove in 96 RBI, nearly won the American League batting title and finished second in ML MVP voting as he only played 119 games. He was an All-Star Game starter and was named World Series MVP for the second time.