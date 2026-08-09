Rangers Could Have Options at Catcher as Injured Vet Nears Rehab Assignment

ARLINGTON — Saturday wasn’t just a big day for an injured pitcher. It was a big day for an injured catcher, too.

Danny Jansen was behind the plate and taking pitches from the injured Jack Leiter as the Texas Rangers right-hander threw his second live batting practice as he recovers from ankle surgery in June. But the session was important for Jansen, too, as he is recovering from a right forearm strain that has had him on the injured list since June 6.

He caught all of Leiter’s 33 pitches. He also threw to bases for the second time and when he stopped quickly in the dugout to speak to reporters, he said the session went well and that he was moving in the right direction.

His manager, Skip Schumaker, said the same thing.

Plotting Danny Jansen’s Next Steps

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen, right. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with catching the live batting practice and throwing to bases, Schumaker said that Jansen wore a pocket radar to ensure his throws were at game speed. Schumaker said it all checked out. He also said that Jansen has been hitting well.

“Hopefully he goes on a rehab assignment soon,” Schumaker said. He did not define “soon.”

Jansen has not had a complete live batting practice session, as Corey Seager did before he returned from his back injury. That’s likely the final step for Jansen before he goes on a rehab assignment.

He is in the first year of a two-year contract with Texas and is one of only two veteran catchers under contract for 2027. The other is Logan O’Hoppe, who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels before the trade deadline. He is playing at Triple-A Round Rock.

Before the injury, Jansen took the majority of the starts behind the plate and slashed .171/.277/.309 with three home runs and 12 RBI in a tandem with Kyle Higashioka. He is on the injured list with a flexor tendon injury in his arm.

Texas dipped into free agency to find two replacements who have proven capable. The Rangers signed former Kansas City catcher Elias Diaz in June, and he’s become the primary catcher with a slash of .245/.270/.391 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 43 games.

After Higashioka was hurt, the Rangers brought on veteran Austin Wynns, who they signed to a minor league deal in June. He’s playing for his third team this season and he is slashing .188/.235/.375 with a home run and an RBI in eight games with Texas.